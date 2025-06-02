Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Hallettsville

TEXAS, June 2 - June 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture will co-host a virtual and in-person Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on June 10.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Hallettsville, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and benefits of becoming certified and to answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Hallettsville workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Hallettsville will join more than 80 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join in person or online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop – Hallettsville

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at 3:00 PM

Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture/Visitors Center

Board of Directors Conference Room

1614 North Texana

Hallettsville, Texas 77964

Link to meeting: bit.ly/4kapF5W

Meeting ID: 225 995 614 312 9

Passcode: 5Cu74Fz9

Questions may be directed to: Jennifer Hagan, Executive Director, Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture, (361) 798-2662, visit@hallettsville.com

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities