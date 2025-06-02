Governor Abbott Congratulates Texas Legislature For Passing Nuclear Power Legislation

TEXAS, June 2 - June 2, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Texas Legislature for passing House Bill 14, which will revolutionize Texas’ growing nuclear industry and will lead a nuclear power renaissance in the United States.



“Texas is the energy capital of the world, and this legislation will position Texas at the forefront of America's nuclear renaissance,” said Governor Abbott. “By creating the Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office and investing $350 million—the largest national commitment—we will jumpstart next-generation nuclear development and deployment. This initiative will also strengthen Texas’ nuclear manufacturing capacity, rebuild a domestic fuel cycle supply chain, and train the future nuclear workforce. I look forward to signing it into law.”



Last year, Governor Abbott released Texas' plan to build a world-leading advanced nuclear power industry to enhance electric reliability and energy security, promote economic development, and unleash new opportunities for the growing Texas workforce.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.