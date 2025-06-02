$HAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: The M&A Class Action Firm Is Investigating the Merger: SSBK, LNSR, iCAD and BSGM

NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK), relating to the proposed merger with FB Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Southern States’ shareholders will receive 0.800 shares of FB Financial common stock for each share of Southern States stock.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for June 26, 2025.

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR), relating to the proposed merger with Alcon. Under the terms of the agreement, LENSAR shareholders will receive $14.00 per share, with an additional non-tradeable contingent value right offering up to $2.75 per share in cash conditioned on the achievement of certain milestones.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for July 2, 2025.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), relating to the proposed merger with RadNet, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, iCAD stockholders will receive 0.0677 shares of RadNet common stock for each share of iCAD common stock held at the closing of the merger.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for July 14, 2025.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), relating to the proposed Merger with Streamex Exchange Corporation, pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement, the Company, through ExchangeCo, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Streamex (the “Purchased Shares”) from the Shareholders.



