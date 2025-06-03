Keeper Security Wins 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Zero-Trust KeeperPAM

Keeper recognized for its industry-leading zero trust capabilities

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keeper Security , the leading cybersecurity provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets and remote connections, today announces that its zero-trust and zero-knowledge PAM solution, KeeperPAM , has won the Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the zero-trust security architecture category.Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the Fortress Cybersecurity Awards program honors the industry’s leading companies and professionals who are going beyond compliance to build and maintain secure systems and processes. Winners are selected based on innovation, measurable impact and commitment to security best practices.Keeper adopted zero trust and zero knowledge as foundational design and architecture principles from day one, ensuring all contents of a user’s vault are protected with multiple layers of safeguards and encryption. KeeperPAM unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with endpoint privileged management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation in one platform. By combining these critical identity and access management components, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control, while ensuring that compliance and audit requirements are easily met.“The volume and complexity of threats facing organizations today is growing by the minute,” said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. “The winners of this year’s Fortress Cybersecurity Awards are not only keeping up – they’re setting the pace. We’re proud to honor Keeper Security for providing a platform that makes us all more secure.”Recent high-profile breaches have demonstrated the devastating consequences of compromised privileged access, with attackers using these accounts to infiltrate networks and steal sensitive data. KeeperPAM addresses this challenge head-on by incorporating a zero-trust approach to validate every access request, ensuring only those with explicit authorization can access critical systems and resources.“This recognition from the Business Intelligence Group demonstrates our team’s dedication to providing best-in-class cybersecurity software that empowers our customers to stay ahead of modern threats,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “We are honored to receive this award and remain committed to leading the future of privileged access management – delivering superior visibility, security, compliance, reporting and control across the entire enterprise.”Trusted by leading federal agencies and thousands of organizations of all sizes, KeeperPAM’s zero-trust and zero-knowledge security architecture is unmatched in safeguarding information and mitigating the risk of cyber attacks and data breaches. KeeperPAM is compliant with a broad range of industry standards and regulations, including FedRAMP and GovRAMP Authorization, SOC 2 Type I and Type II attestation, FIPS 140-3 validation, ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018 certifications, as well as HIPAA and PCI-DSS, reducing the administrative burden of audit tracking and access management.To learn more about Keeper’s award-winning PAM platform, please visit: https://www.keepersecurity.com/ ###About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for millions of individuals and thousands of organizations globally. Built with end-to-end encryption, Keeper's intuitive cybersecurity platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our patented zero-trust and zero-knowledge privileged access management solution unifies enterprise password, secrets and connections management with endpoint privilege management, zero-trust network access and remote browser isolation. By combining these critical identity and access management components into a single cloud-based solution, Keeper delivers unparalleled visibility, security and control while ensuring compliance and audit requirements are met. Learn how Keeper can defend your organization against today’s cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.com.Learn more: KeeperSecurity.comAbout Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

