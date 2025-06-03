Aslam Khatri Launches podcast 'The Growth Gap' to Help Listeners Bridge the Space Between Aspiration and Achievement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of his transformative book, *A Matter of Destiny, Passion, or Wish: Advice for a Lifetime of Resilience, Self-Faith, and the Power of Gratitude*, Aslam Khatri is proud to announce the launch of his highly anticipated podcast, **The Growth Gap**. Now available on YouTube, and Spotify, this motivational series is designed to empower listeners to close the gap between where they are and where they want to be.In *The Growth Gap*, Aslam Khatri delves into the universal challenge of pursuing dreams of Growth mindset , while overcoming self-doubt, setbacks, and uncertainty. Each episode offers actionable insights, heartfelt stories, and powerful strategies to cultivate resilience, strengthen self-belief, and harness gratitude as a driving force for personal and professional growth.*"We all have hopes, aspirations, and goals—but too often, we find ourselves stuck in the space between our current reality and our greatest potential,"* says Aslam Khatri *"This podcast is here to help listeners navigate that gap with courage, clarity, and unwavering faith in themselves leading to a millionaire’s mindset.Why Listen to *The Growth Gap ?Motivational Guidance , Practical advice to overcome obstacles and stay committed to growth.Inspiring Stories , Real-life examples of resilience and transformation.Mindset Shifts , Tools to reframe challenges and embrace gratitude as a catalyst for success.Alignment with Book Themes , Expands on the core principles of Aslam Khatri’s book, offering deeper exploration through conversations, solo episodes, and guest interviews.About : Aslam Khatri is a Canadian entrepreneur , Author, and podcast host dedicated to unlocking human potential. He is the author of A Matter of Destiny , Passion or Wish - a powerful reflection on resilience and success -and the voice behind The Growth Gap podcast on Spotify and YouTube, where he dives deep into mindset, motivation , and mastery in life and business.Listeners can tune in to *The Growth Gap* on YouTube, Spotify , with new episodes released every week.For media inquiries, interview requests, or additional information, please contact: Aslam Khatri -514-825-5372

