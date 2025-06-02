I 89 N Bolton in the flats is Closed due to a Crash
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release - Highway/Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 Northbound in Bolton - the flats - is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111
