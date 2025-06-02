‘Everything went wrong’: California’s state bar exam plagued by problems, claims of questions from AI

Computer programs frequently stopped and started while transmitting questions. Some of the questions were mistakenly imported from the “Baby Bar,” a lower-level exam given to first-year law students. Proctors assigned to monitor exam sites were reported to have interrupted test-takers. And there was evidence that some questions on the exam were the products of artificial intelligence.

