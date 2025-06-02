NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: June 2, 2025

MDE names 21 new Military Star Schools for 2025-27

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has named 21 new schools as Military Star Schools for 2025-27, increasing the total number of schools to 103 in the state. This designation recognizes schools that have made a significant commitment to supporting military families and children of service members.

Military Star Schools must meet specific requirements that address the unique needs of military students and families. These include appointing a dedicated school liaison for military families, providing student-led transition services and peer support, ensuring professional development for staff to respond to the needs of military students and families, and publicly recognizing service members and their families.

The new schools are:

Gulfport School District

Pass Road Elementary

Harrison County School District

Creekbend Elementary School

D’Iberville Elementary School

D’Iberville Middle School

Harrison Central High School

North Gulfport Elementary School

North Gulfport Middle School

West Harrison High School

West Wortham Elementary School

West Wortham Middle School

Woolmarket Elementary School

Jackson Public Schools

Forest Hill High School

Lanier High School

Murrah High School

Provine High School

Lauderdale County School District

Southeast Lauderdale Elementary School

Newton County School District

Newton County Elementary School

Pass Christian Public School District

Pass Christian High School

Petal School District

Petal Elementary School

Rankin County School District

Northwest Rankin High School

Rankin County School District Learning Center

Gov. Tate Reeves established the Military Star School program in February 2022 through Executive Order 1561, making Mississippi one of 31 states at that time with a formal program to recognize schools that support military families. In 2024, 31 schools earned the designation for 2024-26.

The Military Star School program is designed to help schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face during their transition to a new school and keep them on track to be college, workforce and life-ready. Military-connected refers to children of service members on active duty and in the National Guard and Reserves.

The Military Star School designation remains in effect for two years. Schools can reapply to maintain the designation. New schools can apply to receive the designation in 2026.

