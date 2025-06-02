National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference Comes to Minneapolis June 23-26, 2025

Minnesota is proud to host this year’s National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference, “Lakes, Land, and Legends,” June 23–26, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis, MN. Organized by the National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization (NAITCO), this premier professional development event brings together Pre-K through 12th-grade teachers, volunteers, and agricultural literacy leaders from across the country. Participants will take part in workshops that connect agriculture to core subjects in alignment with national education standards. Traveling workshops will also give attendees a firsthand look into Minnesota’s diverse agricultural landscapes.

Twenty-five teachers from across Minnesota have been awarded full scholarships to attend the conference, thanks to the support of the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation. Representing a wide range of subject areas and schools from Kelliher to Worthington, these educators are committed to connecting students with agriculture though everyday learning.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson will deliver welcome remarks as the conference kicks off on Tuesday, June 24th. “Minnesota’s agriculture is as rich and varied as the landscapes that shape it," said Commissioner Petersen. "From our lakes and forests to our family farms and farmers markets, there’s a story to be told in every corner of our state. I’m excited to welcome educators from across the country to experience the spirit of Minnesota firsthand through the 'Lakes, Land, and Legends' conference."

Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. MAITC programs help students connect real world agricultural content to subjects like science, social studies, language arts, and nutrition. For free classroom resources, visit minnesota.agclassroom.org.

The National Agriculture in the Classroom Organization is a 501c3 nonprofit that works to improve agricultural literacy nationwide by helping teachers and students understand the value of agriculture. Through strong partnerships with state programs and its annual conference, NAITCO has reached millions of students and thousands of teachers across the country. To learn more or register for the conference, visit agclassroom.org/conference or contact events@naitco.org.

2025 National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference Scholarship Recipients

Jody Ruen – Lanesboro Public School, Lanesboro

Beth Sletta – Minnesota Virtual Academy, Rogers

Kerry Schulte – AFSA K-12 Charter School, Circle Pines

Kimberly Penning – Owatonna High School, Owatonna

Carrie Stencel – Princeton Intermediate School, Princeton

McKenzie Gregory – Rockford Elementary Arts Magnet School, Buffalo

Andrea Finnigsmier – Thomas Lake Elementary, Eagan

Lisa Patrick – Minnetonka High School, Plymouth

Savannah Stafford – Lake Ripley Elementary School, Grove City

Tiffany Kobbermann – Minnewaska High School, Hancock

Julie Bauman – Prairie Elementary, Worthington

Libby Wickum – Northome School, Mizpah

Beth Gruenke – Hilltop Elementary, Inver Grove Heights

Carrie Allord – St. Francis, Fort Ripley

Meghan Sunderland – MACCRAY, Montevideo

Hannah Seeger – JA Hughes, Red Lake Falls

Renae Swanson – Red Lake Elementary, Red Lake, located in the Red Lake Nation

Tiffany Kortbein – Greenvale Park Elementary, Northfield

Marie Kruse – Bluff View Elementary, Lake City

Haven Fillbrandt – Northern Light Community School, Grand Rapids

Heather More – Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Elementary, Mapleton

Sara Browen – Worthington Middle School, Worthington

Amy Mastin – Kelliher High School, Kelliher

Jeni Braidenbach – Minnetonka High School, Minnetonka

Jodi Landro – Thomas Lake Elementary, Eagan

Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us