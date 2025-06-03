Quality Degree Adopts A2L Refrigerants to Enhance HVAC Safety and Efficiency

Quality Degree integrates A2L refrigerants into its HVAC systems for improved safety and sustainability.

ROYERSFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Degree has introduced A2L refrigerants into its HVAC offerings , marking a transition toward safer and lower-emission cooling technologies. This change follows updates in national refrigerant regulations and equipment standards. The addition of A2L refrigerants reflects industry efforts to reduce environmental impact while improving operational safety.Understanding A2L RefrigerantsA2L refrigerants (Class 2L mildly flammable refrigerants) are categorized under the American Society of Heating , Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)’s safety classification system based on flammability and toxicity. The "A" denotes lower toxicity, while the "2L" refers to lower flammability with a slow-burning velocity—specifically, a flame propagation speed of less than 10 cm/s.Because of these characteristics, A2L refrigerants are less likely to ignite compared to higher-flammability classes. At the same time, they offer a lower global warming potential (GWP) than many legacy refrigerants such as R-410A. These refrigerants are being phased into new systems to meet regulatory requirements while continuing to support effective and efficient cooling performance.Why This Change MattersThe move to A2L refrigerants is aligned with environmental policies such as the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act. This federal regulation calls for a gradual phaseout of high GWP refrigerants, which are chemicals that contribute significantly to climate change when released into the atmosphere.By switching to A2L refrigerants, HVAC systems can better support climate goals while ensuring long-term compliance with both state and national laws.For homeowners and property managers, this shift means having access to systems designed with environmental impact and safety in mind.Safety and Compliance with Modern HVAC StandardsEquipment built for A2L refrigerants must meet specific engineering standards, including proper ventilation and leak detection systems. These safety measures are designed to mitigate risk and ensure the refrigerant is used correctly. Service providers must follow updated training and installation protocols when working with A2L systems, which helps maintain safe conditions during and after installation.Industry-Wide Adoption of A2L SystemsManufacturers and contractors across the HVAC sector are now designing, installing, and servicing systems that use A2L refrigerants. This adoption supports broader market readiness for the national phaseout of older refrigerants. Customers installing new systems today are increasingly likely to encounter A2L-compatible equipment and technologies that meet updated energy efficiency and safety guidelines.Customer Feedback and ReviewsQuality Degree values the experiences and feedback of its customers, as they play a vital role in shaping the company’s services and helping others make informed decisions. Customers who have utilized duct cleaning, Aeroseal, A2L refrigerants, indoor air quality products, or any other services are encouraged to share their reviews.These insights not only highlight the impact of Quality Degree’s solutions but also guide future improvements and help ensure the company continues to meet the diverse needs of its clients. To leave a review or learn more about the full range of services offered, visit www.qdihvac.com About Quality DegreeQuality Degree is a trusted HVAC service provider based in Royersford, PA, serving Central and Eastern Pennsylvania for over 25 years. The company specializes in a wide range of HVAC solutions, including heating and cooling system installation, repair, and maintenance, as well as indoor air quality services such as air purifiers, UV bulbs, and high-efficiency filters.In addition to HVAC services, Quality Degree also offers plumbing solutions, pest control, and other home services to support the overall comfort and functionality of residential properties. With a team of NATE-certified (North American Technician Excellence) technicians, the company provides reliable, efficient, and professional service, available 24/7 to meet the needs of its customers. For more information or to schedule a service, visit www.qdihvac.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.