HCI Group Announces Completion of its 2025 – 2026 Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs

TAMPA, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE: HCI) has successfully completed its catastrophe reinsurance programs for the 2025-2026 treaty year, which runs from June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2026.

“We are grateful for the strong support from our global reinsurance partners, whose continued confidence in HCI underscores the quality of our underwriting and our disciplined approach to risk,” said Paresh Patel, HCI’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We believe our reinsurance programs are prudently structured to protect the long-term financial stability of our insurance companies. With the reinsurance placement now finalized, we are well-positioned to pursue strategic initiatives aimed at delivering sustained value to our shareholders.”

HCI secured three reinsurance towers for the 2025-2026 treaty year. Reinsurance Tower 1 is shared between HCI subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, and HCI sponsored reciprocal insurance company, Tailrow Insurance Exchange, and covers all Homeowners Choice policies issued in Florida and all Tailrow policies issued in Florida. Reinsurance Tower 2 is shared between HCI subsidiary, TypTap Insurance Company, and Homeowners Choice and covers all TypTap policies (whether issued in Florida or outside of Florida) and all Homeowners Choice policies issued outside of Florida. Reinsurance Tower 3 covers all Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange policies issued in Florida. Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange, known as CORE, is a reciprocal insurance company sponsored by HCI.

Across the three reinsurance towers, HCI secured over $3.5 billion in excess of loss aggregate limit and full reinstatement premium protection for the 2025-2026 treaty year. Claddaugh Casualty Insurance Company Ltd, HCI’s Bermuda-based reinsurance subsidiary, selectively participates across all three reinsurance towers. All participating reinsurers are AM Best rated ‘A-’ (Excellent) or better or have fully collateralized their obligations to HCI.

The statutory retentions for the first and second event are $18 million for both Reinsurance Tower 1 and Reinsurance Tower 2, and $3 million for Reinsurance Tower 3. Claddaugh’s estimated maximum retained loss is approximately $117 million for a first event and $35 million for a second event.

For the three reinsurance towers, HCI expects to incur net consolidated reinsurance premiums ceded to third parties, excluding Claddaugh, of approximately $422 million from June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2026. The reinsurance premiums are an estimate based on exposure projections and subject to true up at September 30, 2025.

More information is available in the Company’s Form 8-K, filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group is a holding company with two distinct operating units. The first unit includes four top-performing insurance companies, a captive reinsurance company, and operations in claims management and real estate. The second unit, called Exzeo Group, is a leading innovator of insurance technology that utilizes advanced underwriting algorithms and data analytics. Exzeo empowers property and casualty insurers to transform underwriting outcomes and achieve industry-leading results.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

