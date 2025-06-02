Dime Announces Receipt of Federal Reserve and NYDFS Approvals for Lakewood, NJ Branch Location

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the “Company” or “Dime”), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced it has received approvals from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the New York State Department of Financial Services to open a branch location in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The branch will be located at 500 Boulevard of the Americas, Lakewood, New Jersey, pending approval from the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. As previously announced, construction of the branch is expected to start in the second half of 2025, with the branch opening planned for early 2026.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $14 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

