New Children’s Adventure Book Legend of the Ishkadees by Richard Polak Explores Family, Healing, and Imagination

Legend of the Ishkadees Cover

New children’s adventure novel inspires young readers to discover the power of family, courage, and self-beliefNew

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning global advisor and storyteller Richard Polak invites readers into a lush, imaginative world with his new children ’s novel, Legend of the Ishkadees , releasing June 10, 2025, from Muse Literary Publishing. Blending fantasy and emotional depth, this heartwarming tale follows a young boy’s quest to save his mother—and, in the process, heal his family.Set in the mystical Erawan jungle of Thailand, the story centers on Emet, a nearly nine-year-old boy who embarks on a perilous journey to find the elusive Ishkadees—mythical creatures said to possess healing powers accessible only to pure-hearted children under nine. Accompanied by his mother, father, grandfather, and a local guide, Emet’s adventure is filled with golden monkeys, pink elephants, and unexpected revelations. As the family ventures deeper into the jungle, they confront not only external challenges but also the emotional distances between them, prompting a transformative journey of understanding and connection.“This is a story of hope , faith, and the ever-evolving realization that the essence of all love resides within one's self and family,” says Polak. “Legend of the Ishkadees is more than a fantasy—it’s a mirror for families navigating love, loss, and the courage to grow together.”Polak, a seasoned HR and benefits strategist, has spent decades helping organizations foster compassion and purpose in the workplace. He recently shared insights from the book at the 2025 Global Benefits Conference, encouraging leaders to design benefits that heal and empower, much like the Ishkadees themselves.Legend of the Ishkadees is ideal for readers aged 6+ and families seeking a meaningful story to read together. The book will be available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats at major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Indigo.About the Author:Richard Polak is a global advisor, congressional consultant, and member of the Forbes HR Council. With over 40 years of experience across five continents, he specializes in crafting compassionate strategies to enhance workplace productivity and well-being. Polak is also an accomplished playwright and podcast host, known for his commitment to storytelling that bridges personal growth and professional insight.

