Twimo Launches Private Platform for Vacation Homeowners Amid Rising Short-Term Rental Restrictions

Twimo, a vacation home management platform, introduces a private and secure way for homeowners to share, rent, and swap properties within a trusted network

New service offers discreet rentals, secure home swaps, and all-in-one management tools for property owners seeking privacy and control

TRUCKEE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As cities across the globe, including New York City and Barcelona, tighten regulations on short-term rentals, Twimo has launched a private, flexible platform for vacation homeowners seeking an alternative to public listing sites like Airbnb . Twimo allows homeowners to discreetly rent, share, or swap their properties within a trusted network, providing more control, security, and privacy.Twimo was created for homeowners who want to utilize their vacation homes without renting to unknown guests. Whether sharing with friends and family, renting within a community network, or participating in global home swaps, Twimo offers a range of secure features without exposing listings to the general public. Each host receives a personalized, password-protected booking link that can be shared privately, allowing guests to view availability and request bookings without back-and-forth communication.In addition to private rentals, Twimo offers an exclusive Home Swap Network, where verified hosts can trade homes with others around the world. Unlike traditional swap platforms that require credits or point systems, Twimo offers unlimited home swaps included with your Twimo membership.Beyond bookings, Twimo provides a suite of management tools tailored for vacation homeowners. Hosts can add service vendors, schedule recurring cleanings, and make payments directly through Venmo—all within the platform. An integrated calendar syncs with iCal, Gmail, and Airbnb, giving users a unified view of bookings, cleanings, swaps, and personal stays.Security and guest verification are central to Twimo’s model. The platform integrates with Stripe Identity and Truvi Know Your Guest to ensure hosts can confidently rent to verified individuals. All financial transactions are processed through Stripe and Venmo, with added fraud protection via Stripe Radar.Twimo charges no service fees, allowing homeowners to retain more of their rental income.As local governments introduce more restrictions on public vacation rentals, Twimo presents a timely solution that supports privacy, compliance, and personal connection. The platform empowers homeowners to make smarter use of their properties without compromising control or security.Twimo is now live and welcoming new hosts. For more information or to join the platform, visit www.twimo.com

