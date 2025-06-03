Modern Parenting and the Changing Landscape of Childhood Resilience

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From homework help and finding missing cleats, to shielding them from stress – it’s hard for parents to see children struggle. However, some research suggests that rushing in to “save them” may be doing more harm than good.Parenting and education expert Gigi Schweikert talks about the growing concern that overprotection may be hindering the development of resilience in children. She shares the secrets to raising better problem solvers and how parenting differently can lead to more independence and will also highlight the importance of finding community support and building strong networks.Gigi has over 30 years’ experience in education and talks about how preschool can help foster a child’s ability to bounce back from challenges and adversity.For more information, please visit https://LightbridgeAcademy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.