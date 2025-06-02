Slovenia hosted MED9 Ministerial meeting in Portorož

SLOVENIA, June 2 - The main objective of the meeting was to deepen cooperation among MED9 countries in areas crucial for increasing energy connectivity, promoting cross-border renewable energy projects, ensuring competitiveness through decarbonisation, and climate resilience in the region.

This year, Slovenia holds the Presidency of the MED9 group for the first time. In his opening remarks, Minister Kumer highlighted the importance of the clean transition and the role of enhanced energy connectivity in Mediterranean in achieving shared energy and climate goals.

Strengthening Energy Connectivity and Cross-Border Renewable Energy Projects

During the first session, energy ministers discussed the vision of transforming the Mediterranean into a green energy hub which through energy interconnections, would enable reliable, sustainable cross-border clean energy supply for the MED9 countries and beyond. Ministers stressed the urgent need to upgrade existent and build new interconnections, promote energy storage solutions, improve permitting procedures and financing.

In the second session, the ministers focused on promoting cross-border renewable energy projects. Despite political support and available EU financial mechanisms, such projects remain rare. Therefore, the ministers highlighted the importance of EU financing mechanisms, exchange of best practices and support for clean and renewable energy technologies.

Enhancing Energy Resilience and decarbonization for increased Competitiveness of the Region

During a joint working lunch, energy and environment ministers addressed the challenges and opportunities of the clean transition when it comes to increasing economic competitiveness.

Strengthening Regional Climate Resilience

At the last session of the meeting, environment ministers discussed measures to strengthen climate resilience in the Mediterranean, which is considered a climate hotspot and one of the most climate-vulnerable regions in Europe. Ministers called for better alignment of national adaptation plans, deployment and promotion of early warning systems, implementation of nature-based solutions. Working with regional platforms, such as the Union for the Mediterranean, was identified as an important tool for cooperation within the Mediterranean region, also beyond EU borders. They particularly emphasized the need to include regional specificities in the preparation of the European climate adaptation action plan.

Ministers Adopted Joint Statements

As a result of the meeting, two joint statements were adopted. Energy ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, closer cross-border infrastructure connectivity, and seeking opportunities for the development of cross-border renewable energy projects. Environment and climate ministers adopted a statement on climate resilience, based on previous work by the Cypriot Presidency of MED9, calling for a strengthened common approach to climate adaptation and better preparedness to natural disasters caused by extreme weather events.

The MED9 group, which brings together nine Mediterranean and Southern European EU member states – Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain – represents about one-third of EU members and nearly half of the EU population. The group plays an important role in shaping common European policies, especially in areas where the region is particularly vulnerable, such as climate change, energy, migration, security, and sustainable development. As an informal forum, the MED9 strengthens internal cohesion among member states on key EU topics while increasing the visibility of Mediterranean priorities within European institutions and in relations with the wider neighbourhood.

Slovenia’s Presidency highlighted importance of the Mediterranean region and the role of the MED9 countries in shaping an inclusive, competitive, and more resilient region and thus strengthening its importance when it comes to energy and climate policies.