June 2, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Results of Title IX Investigation into LCPS

Attorney General Miyares Announces Results of Title IX Investigation into LCPS

Miyares Has Referred LCPS to U.S. Department of Education, Department of Justice

﻿RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that his Office’s investigation into Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) revealed significant concerns regarding potential violations of Title IX, unlawful retaliation, and viewpoint discrimination.

“The investigation reveals a disturbing misuse of authority by Loudoun County Public Schools, where students appear to have been targeted not for misconduct, but for expressing their discomfort for being forced to share a locker room with a member of the opposite sex,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Title IX was never meant to be used as a weapon against free speech or religious convictions. Every student in Virginia deserves the right to speak openly, think freely, and live according to their conscience without fear of retaliation. Protecting those rights is not political—it’s foundational to who we are as Americans.”

The investigation indicates that LCPS initiated a retaliatory Title IX investigation against three male students at Stone Bridge High School after they expressed sincere religious objections to LCPS’ Policy 8040, which allows access to sex-separated facilities based on “gender identity.” Rather than safeguarding the constitutional rights of all students, LCPS appears to be punishing those who hold and express faith-based views.

Furthermore, there are persistent reports that LCPS and the School Board take adverse and potentially unlawful action against parents, teachers, and public speakers.

Accordingly, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General has referred this matter, Loudoun County Public Schools, and the Loudoun County School Board to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division for further investigation and appropriate action.

