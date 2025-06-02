Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

EDISON, N.J., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos” or the “Company”), America’s leading innovator in designing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based long duration energy storage systems sourced and manufactured in the United States, today announced its participation in an upcoming investor event.

Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

Chief Executive Officer Joe Mastrangelo will attend the Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The event will include 1x1 investor meetings.

Investors seeking to meet with management should reach out directly to their representatives at Stifel.

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com .







