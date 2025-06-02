Burned Out but Brilliant: Former Marine Launches Revolutionary Program to Help High-Achieving Women Take Back Control

Steve Gallegos

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As burnout rates among high-performing women reach record highs, former U.S. Marine, civil trial lawyer, and award-winning author Steve Gallegos is launching a bold new solution: The Director’s Experience—a 3-day immersive event that helps women rewrite the roles they’ve been forced to play and direct their lives with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

The program is based on Gallegos’ acclaimed new book, Unshackled: For the Woman Ready to Yell Cut! and Write and Direct Her Own Life, which invites women to stop performing for others and start producing the life they were meant to lead.

“Women aren’t burning out because they’re weak—they’re burning out because they’ve been strong for too long in stories that no longer serve them,” says Gallegos. “This isn’t a retreat. It’s a reset.”

Blending neuroscience, story psychology, and cinematic metaphor, The Director’s Experience teaches women to identify hidden narratives driving their decisions—and to finally yell “cut” on the roles that keep them stuck. Within a single weekend, participants report breakthroughs that restore energy, reignite purpose, and radically shift how they see themselves.

“Unshackled cracked me open like a raw egg until I came face to face with the most authentic parts of who I am,” says Kristie Kennedy, a program participant.

“It’s as if Steve picked my own brain to write these invaluable ways to be Unshackled,” adds Maureen Scanlon, Master Life Coach and author.

“Steve Gallegos doesn’t just inspire women to dream—he equips them to direct their lives with confidence,” notes one advance reader.

Gallegos, known as America’s Ambassador on Success, brings a rare perspective to personal growth with a career spanning military service, law, music, and personal transformation. He created The Director’s Experience to address the soul-tired epidemic faced by high-performing women across industries, many of whom are silently struggling beneath their success.

“Most programs offer bubble baths and affirmations,” Gallegos says. “This experience offers a mirror, a rewrite, and a way forward.”



Media Opportunities Available:

Gallegos is currently available for interviews and expert commentary on topics including:

-Women’s burnout and leadership fatigue

-Reinventing success through story

-Why “Yelling Cut” is the new personal development breakthrough

-The cinematic psychology behind identity and behavior



For more information, media bookings, or to explore coaching options, visit:

👉 www.steviegsuccess.com

About The Stevie G. Success Group

Founded by Steve Gallegos, The Stevie G. Success Group, LLC is a personal development company revolutionizing self-mastery and transformational coaching. Its flagship offerings include the acclaimed book Unshackled and The Director’s Experience, a cinematic, high-impact 3-day event designed to help women reclaim authorship of their lives.



Media Contact:

Steve Gallegos

The Stevie G. Success Group, LLC

steviegmedia@gmail.com

Website: www.steviegsuccess.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.