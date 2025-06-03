Lion Country Safari Celebrates the Birth of Lion Cubs, Launches First-Ever ‘Cub Cam’ Livestream

Lion Country Safari lion cub is weighed by veterinary staff during its first health exam.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lion Country Safari welcomed a litter of 2 African lion cubs on April 21, 2025. The cubs are currently bonding with their mother, Mara, behind the scenes and will make their public debut in the lion habitat in the coming months.Lion Country Safari has had multiple litters of cubs born over its nearly 60-year history. For the first time in the park’s history, a ‘Cub Cam’ livestream has been created so guests from around the world can watch these cubs nurse, play and grow under their mother’s care.The unnamed female cubs are the first born to 5-year-old mom, Mara and the second litter sired by 10-year-old Vander. Lion Country Safari is asking for the community’s help in selecting names for the newborns; the public is invited to vote for their favorite through the park’s website.The cubs received their first health exam on May 6, and animal care staff are optimistic about their health and development. Lion Country Safari is currently home to 12 African lions (5 males and 7 females); this represents the largest pride under human care within Association of Zoo and Aquarium institutions. The park’s lions reside in a six-acre habitat that includes indoor care quarters which feature multiple dens designed for birthing, introductions and daily husbandry.Lion gestation is approximately 110 days, after which females give birth to a litter of 1 – 6 lion cubs weighing about 3 pounds (1.4kg) and completely dependent on their mothers. African lions have faced numerous challenges in the wild due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and poaching and are currently listed as Vulnerable, with populations having been severely diminished in the past 25 years.Lion Country Safari is proud to support lion conservation and to participate in several Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) programs. These programs help to ensure the survival of a healthy, sustainable population of threatened and endangered species in human care as wild populations decline and face extinction.To view the live stream, visit Lion Country Safari’s Youtube here: https://www.youtube.com/@LionCountrySafari1 To vote for the cubs’ names, visit Lion Country Safari’s website here: www.lioncountrysafari.com Lion Country Safari is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and continuously strives to be a leader in animal care, conservation, and education to inspire people through connections with wildlife in a family-friendly environment. For more information, please call the Main Office at (561) 793-1084 or visit us online at www.lioncountrysafari.com

Lion Country Safari Cub Cam Day 1 Clip

