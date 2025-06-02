Culinary Nutrition Expert and Food Equity Advocate Deanne Brandstetter Becomes 2025-2026 President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Chicago, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 1, Deanne Brandstetter, MBA, RD, began her one-year term as the 2025-2026 President of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

Brandstetter is a registered dietitian nutritionist with more than 30 years of experience in the food and nutrition industry. She has recently retired; her last role was vice president of Nutrition & Wellness for Compass Group North America, where she led the coordination of wellness programs for foodservice clients and developed award-winning, cross-sector nutrition and wellness initiatives. Brandstetter’s marketing background and passion for eating well underline her efforts to make delicious, nutrient-dense and sustainable food options more accessible for individuals and families nationwide.

“The Academy continues to champion initiatives targeting some of America’s greatest nutrition and health issues, like Food as Medicine and the Medical Nutrition Therapy Act, both of which support broader access to healthful foods and resources that can help prevent, delay and manage acute and chronic diseases,” said Brandstetter. “Positive health outcomes and accessible nutrition go hand in hand. The Academy is committed to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to thrive through the power of food that is nutritious and satisfying. I am honored to help bring these projects to life and further empower registered dietitian nutritionists and nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered over the next year.”

Brandstetter was pivotal in building the nutrition program for the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, as part of the Compass Olympics Lead Management Team. She has received an American Culinary Federation Silver Medal for Healthy Cuisine, a WELL Community Award and a Dietitians in Business & Communications Outstanding Leader Award. She has also held several positions at the Academy, including membership of the Sustainable Food Systems Roundtable and Task Force on Menu Labeling, membership of the Diversity Committee and Academy Treasurer. She currently sits on the Advisory Board to the Dean of the School of Education, Health and Society at Miami University.

“The Academy is delighted to have Deanne lead our board, and we look forward to advancing our advocacy work with her at the helm,” said Wylecia Wiggs Harris, chief executive officer of the Academy. “She brings a special balance of clinical and corporate experience as a registered dietitian and seasoned executive, and her deep commitment to expanding nutrition security will help drive the Academy’s mission to improve global health and well-being through food.”

Brandstetter earned her undergraduate degree from Miami University and completed her dietetics program at Massachusetts General Hospital. She also attended the University of Chicago and holds a master’s degree in operational research from Pace University.

###

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

Mike Zande Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics 312/899-4734 media@eatright.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.