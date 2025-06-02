Interior Moves to Rescind 2024 Rule on Alaska’s Petroleum Reserve

Date: June 2, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior has proposed rescinding a rule put in place last year that added new restrictions on oil and gas development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. Rescinding the 2024 rule will remove regulations that are inconsistent with the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act of 1976, restore the original intent of the Act for the management of the area, and eliminate roadblocks to responsible energy production.

After a thorough legal and policy review, Bureau of Land Management and Department officials concluded that the 2024 Bureau of Land Management rule entitled “Management and Protection of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska” exceeds the agency’s statutory authority under the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act of 1976, conflicts with the Act’s purpose, and imposes unnecessary barriers to responsible energy development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska.

The Reserve, encompassing approximately 23 million acres on Alaska’s North Slope, was set aside by Congress for oil and gas exploration and development as a matter of national energy security and policy in reaction to the oil crisis in the 1970’s. The BLM administers the reserve pursuant to the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act, which mandates an “expeditious program of competitive leasing” while balancing the protection of surface resources.

“Congress was clear: the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska was set aside to support America’s energy security through responsible development,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The 2024 rule ignored that mandate, prioritizing obstruction over production and undermining our ability to harness domestic resources at a time when American energy independence has never been more critical. We're restoring the balance and putting our energy future back on track.”

The 2024 rule significantly expanded procedural requirements and created a presumption against oil and gas activity in approximately 13 million acres designated as “Special Areas” unless operators could prove minimal or no adverse effects on surface resources. These provisions not only lack a basis in the Naval Petroleum Reserves Production Act but undermine the BLM’s obligation to carry out an effective and timely leasing program.

The proposed rescission is consistent with recent Executive Orders issued by President Trump in January 2025—E.O. 14153 “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential” and E.O. 14156 “Declaring a National Emergency.” These directives emphasize the urgent need to reverse restrictive policies that hinder domestic energy development and economic growth, particularly in Alaska.

Under the proposed rule rescission, the BLM would revert to the regulations that were in place prior to May 7, 2024, which have long guided responsible development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska while incorporating protections for wildlife, subsistence and surface values through the Integrated Activity Plan process.

The proposed rule will be published in the Federal Register and open to public comment for 60 days.

