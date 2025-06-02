Labor Commissioner Farley Raises Starting Pay for Workplace Safety Inspectors

The N.C. Department of Labor has raised starting salaries for workplace safety inspectors as part of a new initiative by Commissioner Luke Farley to strengthen workplace protections across the state.

On Monday, Labor Commissioner Luke Farley announced an increase in starting salaries for fully qualified compliance safety officers to $61,000 annually — an increase of more than 5% for these front-line safety professionals.

Compliance safety officers, who serve in the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division of the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL), conduct inspections, investigate complaints, and ensure compliance with state and federal workplace safety laws. These professionals play a vital role in protecting the health and safety of North Carolina workers.

“As Labor Commissioner, my top priority is keeping the working men and women of North Carolina safe and healthy on the job,” said Commissioner Farley. “By raising the starting pay for our compliance officers, we’re investing in the people who keep North Carolina’s workers safe. This is a down payment on safer job sites across our state.”

The salary increase is being funded through a strategic reallocation of existing department resources — with no additional cost to taxpayers. The move is designed to improve recruitment and retention efforts, enhance team stability, and strengthen the Department’s ability to carry out its safety mission.

This action supports Commissioner Farley’s broader three-point plan to improve workplace safety in North Carolina, which includes filling inspector vacancies, cutting wait times for voluntary inspections, and expanding recognition programs that reward employers and employees for exceptional safety practices.

For more information about workplace safety programs and resources, visit www.labor.nc.gov.



