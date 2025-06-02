Allsteel Announces Enhancements to Evo Chair for an Eco-Friendly, Refined Design

Evo Series Expands with Options for Increased Material and Color Expression and User Comfort

Chicago, IL., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace solutions leader Allsteel has expanded its best-selling Evo series with a more sustainable seating option, designed for everyone, everywhere. Evo’s new enhancements allow the chair to meet the ever-changing demands of modern workspaces while pushing the boundaries of versatility, sustainability, and human-centered design. Now offering options for an eco-friendly Quilted Knit Back made from SEAQUAL® upcycled marine litter as well as carbon neutral models, the upgraded Evo collection not only enhances the overall chair’s design but adds a layer of sustainability that align with Allsteel’s core principles.

Evo breaks ground with its new sustainable back. In collaboration with Camira Fabrics and their precision-crafted knits, Evo’s quilted knit is produced with a zero-waste manufacturing process, fusing comfort with environmental consciousness. Meticulously fashioned with SEAQUAL® upcycled marine litter, the engineered knit is woven directly to size—eliminating scrap, glue, and sewing. This knit features a quilted infill structure with pillow-like channels that contour to the user’s natural back shape. A loose, responsive yarn moves freely within each channel, allowing the surface to flex, expand, and shift in real time with every movement. The result: a back design that is both visually and tactilely soft—bringing human motion and material harmony together.

Inspired by the hand-crafted nature of upholstery and the sleek performance of mesh, the Quilted Knit Back introduces a new material category that offers tactile comfort with sculpted performance. Evo’s elevated aesthetics, intricate textures, dynamic patterns, and refined pillow-like design create a visually striking appearance.

“Allsteel is constantly updating its portfolio to ensure adherence to our commitment to sustainable, innovative, and functional design,” said Allsteel Director of Product Marketing, Aaron Snyder. “Our expansion of Evo exemplifies this, providing designers and workplaces with a seating option to suit everyone’s needs. With the new Quilted Knit Back and Evo carbon-neutral options, we’re upholding our company’s responsibility to design not only for the workplace, but also to provide quality solutions that are overall better for the environment.”

Its minimalistic, quilted “T” pattern backing highlights Evo’s inherent lumbar support, providing ergonomic comfort without additional poly components, while an adhesive-free application preserves material integrity and allows for easy disassembly and recycling at the end of its lifecycle. This construction aligns with Allsteel’s circular design intent.

The Quilted Knit Back’s responsive infill and dynamic channeling allow the chair to flex and adjust in real time, offering a comfort experience that supports the user’s body throughout the day. Paired with Evo’s additional features – including weight activated control for responsive tension, dual density foam that instantly supports a range of user types, and 4D Arms that supplement movement and posture variation – Evo offers a seating option that provides multiple levels of comfort and support in one place.

In addition to its eco-friendly design, select Evo models are now certified as carbon neutral; Allsteel offsets each chair’s carbon footprint using third-party Verified Carbon Standard Credits (VCS carbon offsets), which support the stewardship and management of U.S. based reforestation projects. The Evo collection also holds SCS Indoor Advantage™ Gold and BIFMA LEVEL® 3 certifications, reflecting Allsteel’s broader commitment to responsible material choices, low emissions, and sustainable manufacturing. Evo’s Carbon Neutral expansion reflects Allsteel’s “Designed to Do Better” commitment by merging sustainability, innovation, and ergonomic comfort.



The Evo expansion introduces painted aluminum as a new finish option—bringing even greater design flexibility to one of Allsteel's most versatile seating solutions. With 40 curated paint choices available for the fixed aluminum arms and bases, Evo can now be tailored to complement any aesthetic, material palette, or workspace vision – equipping the user with the flexibility of expression.

For more information on the Evo chair and its expanded features, visit the Allsteel website here: https://www.allsteeloffice.com/evo

Majesty Henry Allsteel 7086546686 majesty@novitapr.com

