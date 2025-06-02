Terrence J Backs Motivational Speaker Creven Powell’s “Built for More” Initiative on Personal Growth and Mindset

Public endorsement lends support to Powell’s process-driven approach to helping individuals overcome fear and stagnation





ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actor, philanthropist, and former television host Terrence J has publicly expressed support for motivational speaker and author Creven Powell, whose work focuses on guiding individuals through fear and self-doubt toward sustainable personal transformation.

The endorsement centers around Powell’s initiative titled Built for More, a series of in-person talks, digital content, and an upcoming book launch focused on developing internal resilience and proactive habits. According to Powell, the program is designed to help individuals “identify mental roadblocks and implement step-by-step frameworks for self-leadership.”

“Creven is the real deal,” said Terrence J during a recent interview. “His message isn’t fluff—it’s fuel. The world needs more leaders like him who remind us we’ve got something greater inside.”

The initiative stems from Powell’s personal journey, which includes recovery from trauma, professional setbacks, and a near-death experience. These formative events have shaped his approach, which emphasizes practical strategy over abstract inspiration.

As part of the program, Powell recently launched a digital video series titled From Stuck to Significance , which explores case studies, behavioral patterns, and applied tools for navigating life transitions. A companion book under the same theme, Built for More, is scheduled for release in Fall 2025.

Future plans for the initiative include live workshops in major U.S. cities, virtual coaching cohorts, and partnerships with community organizations. Powell notes that the goal is to “build an ecosystem of accountability, clarity, and personal execution.”

The Built for More platform has begun attracting national attention among educators, entrepreneurs, and those seeking targeted tools for self-development.

About Creven Powell

Creven Powell is a U.S.-based motivational speaker, author, and transformation strategist known for his structured approach to mindset development and personal growth. Through digital media, speaking engagements, and educational tools, Powell’s work centers on empowering individuals to overcome mental barriers and lead purpose-driven lives.

