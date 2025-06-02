Litecoin’s ZK Omnichain ‘LitVM’ Unveiled at Litecoin Summit

The L2, endorsed by the Litecoin Foundation, creates new, highly powered use cases for the popular cryptocurrency

Las Vegas, NV, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar Digital Assets, the leading full stack blockchain venture studio announced the launch of LitVM, the first EVM-compatible Layer 2 built on Litecoin at the Litecoin Summit . LitVM is a trustless zero-knowledge (ZK) Omnichain for Litecoin, which is designed to empower the Litecoin community with the full spectrum of Web3 functionality and is endorsed by the Litecoin Foundation.

LitVM transforms Litecoin into a trustless, programmable ecosystem, unlocking real-world assets and on-chain cultural expression. Powered by Polygon CDK and BitcoinOS, LitVM delivers a programmable ZK Layer-2 on Litecoin, with built-in access to AggLayer’s cross-chain liquidity.



LitVM’s hybrid approach of bridging trustless native Litecoin and Litecoin assets via BitcoinOS’s ZK tech positions Litecoin to become an omnichain that unlocks payments, RWAs, and cultural assets. LitVM’s infrastructure allows for peer-to-peer Litecoin and stablecoin rails, chain abstraction, and unlocks real-world utility. LitVM also allows for ZK-secured tokenized assets and L1-secured RWAs like real estate and gold, powered by programmable time locks and DeFi-ready infrastructure. Additionally, LitVM opens up Web3 culture world-building, including Litecoin-based narrative assets, on-chain lore, Runes, Lordinals, and digital communities.

"This is an important step in the maturation of the Litecoin ecosystem. Since creating Litecoin in 2011, Litecoin's development and awareness has remained focused on security, reliability, and accessibility for everyday transactions. LitVM extends these values into the programmable blockchain era," said Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin. "The Litecoin Foundation endorses LitVM’s initiative to unlock smart contract capabilities as it is something many in our community have been waiting for. We’re hopeful it opens doors for developers to build DeFi applications, tokenize real-world assets, and create cultural experiences directly on Litecoin without compromising its security principles. We’re excited to see the potential wave of innovation this will hopefully catalyze across our ecosystem."



“Bitcoin and Ethereum Layer 2s are thriving like never before, with a combined $12 billion in TVL, more than 170 active chains, and more than 30 million monthly active users. Litecoin remains one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies in use, and LitVM is the first smart contract Layer 2 equal to the strength of that adoption,” said Lunar Digital Assets CEO and LitVM Core Contributor Roc Zacharias. “Our mission is to create more demand for Litecoin, and to unlock new use cases for both Litecoin and Litecoin-native assets, all while fostering a utility-driven and cross-chain future for Litecoin users that enables yield-generation opportunities and creates a vibrant ecosystem for Litecoin-powered payments, RWAs, and cultural assets as well.”



LitVM is designed to facilitate a renaissance of Litecoin-native assets through its vast ecosystem of utility-rich applications. It encourages more Litecoin on-chain activity, enables new yield-generation opportunities, and provides a vibrant Web3 app ecosystem for Litecoin-native asset holders. For more information, please visit https://litvm.com/.

About LitVM

LitVM is Litecoin's first trustless ZK Omnichain solution, endorsed by the Litecoin Foundation. Powered by Polygon CDK and BitcoinOS technology, LitVM securely bridges native Litecoin assets to EVM smart contract capabilities while providing interoperability, composability, and unified liquidity across chains through the AggLayer. The platform enables a comprehensive ecosystem spanning payments, real-world assets, and on-chain cultural expression, transforming Litecoin from a payment network into a fully programmable Web3 ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://litvm.com/.

About Lunar Digital Assets

Lunar Digital Assets is a leading Web3 venture studio offering the full spectrum of marketing and BD-related services, responsible for incubating the likes of Polygon and QuickSwap. Lunar Digital Assets operates as a full-stack incubation and marketing ready-support team that can help your blockchain project launch and scale. For more information, please visit https://www.lunardigitalassets.io .



