Zero Limits Documentary Premieres June 26 with Dr. Joe Vitale and Victoria Rader

Dr Joe Vitale Victoria Rader ZERO LIMITS

Transformational Film Explores Ho’oponopono and the Law of Attraction; Features YU2SHINE Founder Victoria Rader

Zero Limits isn’t just a movie — it’s a wake-up call to the power within you. When you clean your mind, you clear your path” — Dr. Joe Vitale

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- YU2SHINE announces the highly anticipated documentary Zero Limits , led by bestselling author and speaker Dr. Joe Vitale, is set to premiere on June 26, 2025, in Sacramento. The film delves into the ancient Hawaiian healing practice of Ho’oponopono and its transformative power in personal and professional life.The premiere event will feature a red carpet VIP experience, including a screening of the film, followed by a Q&A session with Dr. Vitale and members of the cast. Notably, Victoria Rader , founder of YU2SHINE and a recognized transformational speaker, is among the featured experts in the film.Tickets for the event are available through the official website at ZeroLimitsMovie.com.About Zero Limits Movie:Directed by Patryk and Dr. Kasia Wezowski, Zero Limits explores how the principles of Ho’oponopono and the Law of Attraction can lead to extraordinary personal transformation. The film features insights from various thought leaders, including Dr. Vitale, Rob White, Debra Guerrero, Amy Robeson, John Assaraf, Lisa Winston, and Victoria Rader.Media Contact:Chuck PenningtonEmail: office@mrfire.comWebsite: https://zerolimitsmovie.com For more information about the film and to purchase tickets, visit ZeroLimitsMovie.com.Poteau Daily News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.