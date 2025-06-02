Governor Stein and North Carolina Department of Public Safety Promote Safe Gun Storage During NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action

Comunicado de Prensa en español

Governor Josh Stein proclaimed June 1-7 as the North Carolina S.A.F.E. Week of Action. Sponsored by the N.C. Department of Public Safety, this Week of Action seeks to unite communities, families, and organizations statewide in promoting the lifesaving importance of safe firearm storage.

“Safely storing firearms can be the difference between life and death,” said Governor Josh Stein. “When people understand the risks, they are more likely to take action to protect themselves and their families. That’s what S.A.F.E. week is all about – keeping people safe from gun violence.”

According to FBI data, the rate of gun theft from vehicles is three times as high as it was 10 years ago. Gun thefts are also on the rise, with 10 North Carolina cities ranking in the top 100 U.S. cities for reported gun thefts from vehicles in 2022.

These trends highlight the urgent need for effective strategies to prevent gun-related tragedies. To reduce gun violence and needless tragedy, Governor Stein proposed more than $2.2 million for safe storage in his budget proposal. Research indicates that secure firearm storage is crucial to lowering the risk of gun violence.

“Every conversation and every gun lock distributed brings us closer to a safer North Carolina,” said North Carolina Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary William Lassiter. “Our collective efforts are reaching families across the state and making a real impact.”

Organizations throughout North Carolina are highlighting NC S.A.F.E. during the Week of Action by hosting community events that emphasize the importance of safe gun storage. At these events, gun locks will be distributed to residents across the state. A complete list of events can be found here. Some key events include:

Press conferences with TSA at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Community Day with Atrium Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem

Asheville Police Department: NC S.A.F.E. Awareness Event

Press conference with state and local officials in Elizabeth City

“As healthcare providers and safety advocates, our priority is protecting the health and well-being of every child,” said Dr. Becca Palmer, Assistant Pediatrics Professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine. “Safe firearm storage is a simple but powerful step we can all take to prevent tragedies and save lives.”

To date, the NC S.A.F.E. campaign has earned more than 89 million ad impressions and nearly 332,000 visits to the NC S.A.F.E. website. The campaign has also distributed 130,000 free gun locks to help North Carolinians safely store their guns. In addition, the campaign launched the NC S.A.F.E. for Schools program to help school districts share safe storage resources with families in their community.

Click here to learn more about NC S.A.F.E. and to download community resources.

Click here to view Governor Stein’s proclamation designating NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action.