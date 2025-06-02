Christensen Law Publishes Analysis on the Dangers of Distracted Driving and Explores the Effectiveness of Current Laws in Michigan

Southfield, MI – Christensen Law, a multi-award-winning personal injury law firm, is happy to announce the release of its new analysis on the dangers of distracted driving, the effectiveness of current laws, and Michigan’s unique success in maintaining stable fatality rates compared to rising trends nationwide.

From highlighting the latest national statistics and comparing fines for distracted drivers across several states to examining the legal framework that has led Michigan to counter the universal trend, Christensen Law’s new in-depth analysis provides critical observations on the impact of distracted driving in the US, with the hope of lowering incidents in the future.

Some key figures and insights from the article include:

In 2021, NHTSA (The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) estimates that 3,522 people were killed in crashes involving distracted drivers – about 8% of all U.S. traffic fatalities that year. This indicates that despite increased distracted driving laws in the United States and public education efforts, driver inattentiveness was still a leading cause of crashes.

While 2022 saw a decrease in fatalities (3,308), the five-year trend indicates distracted driving fatalities have not returned to earlier lows, suggesting the problem has worsened overall compared to five years ago​.

States like Oregon and Louisiana impose some of the highest fines and additional penalties, including potential jail time or license suspension. Wisconsin has the most lenient penalties, with fines as low as $20 and no escalating structure for multiple offenses. Michigan’s penalties align with a moderate deterrence model, balancing escalating fines with educational intervention (driver improvement course).

Michigan’s distracted driving fatalities did not follow the national pattern observed over the past five years. While many states experienced a significant increase in distracted driving-related deaths, particularly during the pandemic years (2020–2021), Michigan saw a relative decline or stabilization.

The combination of high-visibility campaigns in Michigan, such as “U Drive. U Text. U Pay,” public education efforts targeting distracted driving, and aggressive ticketing by law enforcement has kept the state’s distracted driving fatality rates from rising to the levels seen in more lenient or less proactive states.

“As lawyers and advocates, we also have a crucial role in preventing distracted driving—not just by representing victims after crashes happen, but by actively working to reduce them in the first place,” said a spokesperson for Christensen Law. “Through community outreach, legal blogs, and media interviews, we can spread awareness about the risks and the legal liabilities, making it clear that this isn’t just a bad habit—it’s a serious offense that more often than not ends in lawsuits, criminal charges, and life-altering consequences.”

Christensen Law encourages prospective clients interested in reading the full analysis or learning how its team of skilled personal injury lawyers can help them with their cases to visit the website today to schedule a free consultation.

