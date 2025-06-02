Iconic Bond Presents 'Against All Odds, A Hip-Hop Experience' Featuring DJ K-Hill, Precyce Politic, Blk November, Rise Rashid, and Tommy Egan

Iconic Bond Unites Music and Community in a Unique Hip-Hop Experience

Fuquay-Varina, NC, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iconic Bond, a pioneering initiative founded by Ahmed Radwan, is set to host an extraordinary event titled "Against All Odds, A Hip-Hop Experience." This event promises to be a remarkable fusion of music and community spirit, featuring performances by renowned artists DJ K-Hill, Precyce Politic, Blk November, Rise Rashid, and Tommy Egan. The event will be hosted by the charismatic Bishop Omega, ensuring an unforgettable evening for all attendees.





Against all Odds





The event will take place at the Portal HQ, located at 3801 Hillsborough St #113. Doors open at 7 PM on Saturday, May 31st. Tickets are available for $12 presale and $17 at the door, offering an accessible opportunity for music enthusiasts to experience this unique gathering.

Purchase ticket at the following link:

https://v2.asylumtix.com/theportalhq?year=2025&month=4&date=31&selectedEvent=2a55aad6-b2bc-48ff-bef6-0ecc930b75e1





Iconic Bond, under the visionary leadership of Ahmed Radwan, aims to leverage the principles of ionic bonding to foster community strength and enlightenment. As a BioPharmaceutical Professional, hip-hop artist, and community leader, Ahmed Radwan's mission is to bridge societal divides through innovative connections and educational opportunities.

"Against All Odds, A Hip-Hop Experience" is more than just a concert; it is a celebration of unity and positive change. By bringing together diverse talents and audiences, Iconic Bond seeks to create a platform for dialogue, understanding, and empowerment.

"Music has the power to transcend barriers and bring people together. Through this event, Iconic Bond aims to create a space where creativity and community can thrive," said Ahmed Radwan, CEO of Iconic Bond.

This event is a testament to Iconic Bond's commitment to impacting communities by opening new, innovative, and creative connections. Attendees can expect an evening filled with dynamic performances, inspiring messages, and the opportunity to be part of a movement that champions unity and positive change.

Join Iconic Bond and a lineup of exceptional artists for an evening that promises to be both entertaining and enlightening. "Against All Odds, A Hip-Hop Experience" is set to be a landmark event in the cultural landscape, embodying the spirit of collaboration and community empowerment.

Join us by attending this event at:

About Iconic Bond



Iconic Bond is a forward-thinking initiative founded by Ahmed Radwan, aimed at leveraging the principles of ionic bonding to foster community strength, enlightenment, and collective empowerment. As a BioPharmaceutical Professional, hip-hop artist, and community leader, Ahmed's vision is to address societal divides and misunderstandings by creating opportunities for connection, education, and service. Through the brand Iconic Bond, Ahmed seeks to Impact Communities by Opening New, Innovative, and Creative Connections while fostering unity and positive change.





Press inquiries

Iconic Bond

https://www.theiconicbond.com

Ahmed Radwan

INFO@THEICONICBOND.COM







Legal Disclaimer:

