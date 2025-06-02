[Latest] Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Size/Share Worth USD 9.97 Billion by 2034 at a 11.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 3.49 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.83 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 9.97 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG , Denso Corporation, Aptiv, Autoliv Inc., Veoneer, Valeo SA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Texas Instruments Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies AG, SerVision, and others.

Austin, TX, USA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component Type (Ultrasonic, RADAR, Camera), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" in its research database.





Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Overview

As per the industry experts at CMI, The Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market is growing immensely with growing safety requirements and inclusion of ADAS. Automakers are partnering with key players like Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Aptiv, and Autoliv Inc. to provide sophisticated systems in luxury as well as mid-range cars.

These customers are spearheading world acceptance with government rules and customer demand for safety features. Expenditure on AI and sensor fusion is enhancing system accuracy. Adoption is growing across geographies, from North America to Asia. Autonomous driving-compatible orientation is also guiding product development. Competitive growth is fueled by R&D, alliances, and growth in emerging markets.

Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Rising Road Safety Concerns: The increase in road accidents has promoted the demand for Blind Spot Detection Systems (BSD) to improve vehicle safety. In May 2025, Continental produced its 200 million radar sensor, which was more than 20% of the global market. These AI-operated sensors support major ADAS features such as emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Q1 With US $1.6 billion in radar orders in 2025, the upcoming production of Continental (2026–2027) highlights the increasing role of radar in safe and autonomous driving.

Government Safety Regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing strict security rules to reduce road deadly, often it is necessary to include new vehicles with blind spot detection systems (BSDs) such as advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These mandates require vehicle manufacturers to integrate BSD into vehicle designs for compliance. Referring to this trend, the company’s dedication to the company’s annual and stability reports has been emphasized, developing and supplying advanced security technologies, including BSD for global security standards, the annual and stability report of autolive, growing regulatory and market demands.

Increased Vehicle Production: Global growth in vehicle production, especially in emerging markets, is greatly expanding the potential market for Blind Spot Detection Systems (BSDS). As more vehicles are manufactured, the demand for integrated security systems like BSDS increases, increasing overall market growth. Referring to this trend, the integrated report from Denso Corporation, released in May 2025, underlines the company’s strategic attention to meeting the increasing demand for vehicle safety technologies. Daneso is actively developing advanced safety solutions, including BSD, to support the expanding motor vehicle industry.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.83 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 9.97 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 3.49 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.2% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Component Type, Vehicle Type and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The automotive blind spot detection system industry has a lot to gain from the growing awareness of consumer safety on the road and a rapidly increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). Automakers, recognizing the trend, are adopting these vehicles either as standard equipment or optional features of mid-range vehicles, which heightens penetration within the market. Thanks to new technology like radar and sensor fusion, blind spot systems are now more accurate and reliable, which has built customer trust and led to state regulations that encourage their use.

Weaknesses: The biggest weakness is the high cost of implementing the blind spot detection system, especially for entry-level and budget vehicles. Additionally, sensors are dependent on an accurate calibration, service, and maintenance to reduce the servicing cost, which could malfunction if not managed properly. Some users can over-rely on this system and overlook the fundamental notion that the intensity of the driving experience would lessen their attentiveness to situational driving.

Opportunities: Emerging markets around the world offer some opportunities for blind spot detection systems, where awareness of vehicle safety is evolving and their roads and infrastructure are developing. Governments, even at the highest levels, may mandate blind spot detection systems in vehicles as they strengthen vehicle safety norms and regulations. Their major expansion of electric and autonomous vehicle market segments will offer the perfect platform to incorporate advanced blind spot monitoring technologies within the full ADAS package.

Threats: The market faces threats from intense competition among OEMs and tech providers, leading to pricing pressure and reduced profit margins. Cybersecurity risks and privacy concerns related to connected vehicle systems could hamper user confidence in advanced driver-assistance technologies. Additionally, economic downturns and supply chain disruptions, such as those experienced during global chip shortages, may impact production and deployment rates.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market forward?

What are the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Regional Perspective

The Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market can be divided across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This is a cursory overview of each region:

North America: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the United States stated in November 2024 that as of the 2026 model year, the safety of a vehicle will include evaluating the impairment by blind spot warnings and intervention. This is a component of the 2021 national bipartisan infrastructure legislation to improve our safety standards to better prevent injuries and fatalities from road collisions. Similarly, leading suppliers Robert Bosch GmbH and Continental AG have invested heavily in the automotive supply chain to increase their production capacity in North America for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), including blind spot detection systems.

Europe: The European Union has taken a different approach to vehicle safety issues with the updated general vehicle safety regulation, (GSR), which has begun implementing procedures since July 2022, in which all new passenger cars must include safety features, including blind spot systems. The updated regulation is part of a broader vision aimed at reducing road deaths and serious injuries among Europeans, which are significant public health issues in many EU Member States. In anticipation of GSR requirements, many European vehicle manufacturers, such as Volvo and Mercedes-Benz have integrated blind-spot detection systems as standard features of many of their passenger vehicles; this investment met GSR compliance obligations, as well as growing customer demand for increasingly safer vehicles.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is home to countries, such as Japan and South Korea, that have adopted strict safety regulations requiring blind spot detection systems in new vehicles as part of broader programs to increase safety and reduce road accidents. Several regional automotive champions, like Denso Corporation or Hyundai Mobis, have continued to produce and deploy advanced blind spot systems. The eventual implementation of advanced blind spot systems will meet domestic safety obligations, increase global demand, and continue to make North America a leading region for automotive safety innovation.

LAMEA: In the Latin America region, countries like Brazil are starting to implement vehicle safety regulations that support blind spot detection systems. While it hasn’t yet become mandatory, there is a growing trend for higher-end models produced by manufacturers to include blind spot detection systems to increase safety and better serve the safety-minded consumer. In the Middle East and Africa, the adoption of blind spot detection technologies is also on the rise, fueled by growing awareness of road safety and the implementation of new vehicle safety standards. Governments in the region are working with international organizations to improve traffic safety, which includes encouraging the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Browse the full "Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component Type (Ultrasonic, RADAR, Camera), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034" Report





List of the prominent players in the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Aptiv

Autoliv Inc.

Veoneer

Valeo SA

NXP Semiconductors NV

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Infineon Technologies AG

SerVision

Others

The We have segmented the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market as follows:

By Component Type

Ultrasonic

RADAR

Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details of these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the automotive blind spot detection system, considering its applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Industry Considering Capacity, Production and production estimates? What Will Be the estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Industry?

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years. The report includes extensive company profiles, which include company overviews, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analyses for the major market players.

Automotive Blind Spot Detection System Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives, offers an overview of five forces analysis, and offers an overview of the market through Value Chain.

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market. The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Automotive Blind Spot Detection System market, along with those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data and insights. Our company's expert analysis digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics.

