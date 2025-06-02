Nexans further enhances its portfolio in Electrification with the acquisition of Cables RCT in Spain

Cables RCT is a high-quality, Spanish low-voltage cable producer, with state-of-the-art footprint in Southern Europe and outstanding expertise

This acquisition represents an additional milestone in Nexans’ strategy to reinforce its footprint in key geographies

Paris, June 2nd, 2025 — Nexans, a leader in the global energy transition, has completed today the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Cables RCT. Based in Spain, Cables RCT offers an extensive copper low-voltage portfolio with a recognized outstanding expertise in flexible fire safety solutions for buildings. The company operates across 30 countries with a strong presence in Iberia. This strategic acquisition reinforces Nexans’ commitment to expanding its capabilities in key geographies, by accelerating growth in core market verticals.

Founded in 1965, Cables RCT generated 133 million euros of revenues in 2024, employs approximately 175 people and operates one state-of-the-art cable production unit in Zaragoza, as well as logistic facilities in Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia. Furthermore, Cables RCT expects to fully commission within the next few weeks a significant CAPEX program that has been fully funded before the transaction date ; it aims at increasing its production capacity by 25%+ with a focus on fire safety offers to meet growing demand for safer and more sustainable solutions.

This acquisition further enhances Nexans’ footprint in Southern Europe with highly complementary assets as well as state-of-the-art production capabilities and a strong focus in innovative fire safety products. The move will accelerate Nexans’ profitable growth by enhancing efficiency, expanding its portfolio, and driving innovation in the region. Cables RCT’s experienced management team will continue to drive future growth and to support Nexans in delivering the substantial deal synergies .

Nexans expects meaningful shareholder value creation through an appealing synergies case, fully leveraging Cables RCT’s recently upgraded industrial footprint while implementing Nexans’ proven proprietary programs, SHIFT.

Christopher Guérin, Nexans’ CEO said: “The acquisition of Cables RCT marks another decisive step in executing our strategic ambition to become a Pure Player in Electrification. It will strengthen Nexans’ presence in key geographies and accelerate our momentum in selected markets in line with the Group’s strategy. We are delighted to welcome Cables RCT team to develop the business and further create value together.”

Gonzalo Mateos Tobajas, Cables RCT CEO, emphasized: “We are proud to join a group that shares our core values and our vision for the future. This ensures continuity – for our people, our customers, and our know-how – while giving Cables RCT the means to respond even more effectively to growing regulatory and technological demands in the field of electrification.”

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the Future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com





Contacts

Investor relations

Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com

Communication

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com

Olivier Daban

Olivier.daban@nexans.com

