Maryland Department of Natural Resources Offers Outdoor Recreation Equity Grants

June 2, 2025

Grants are used to help organizations that run programs to introduce beginners and increase access to outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, hiking, and mountain biking

In 2024, the community group Defensores de la Cuenca used tents and gear purchased with a Maryland Outdoor Equity Grant for a group camping trip at Assateague State Park. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now taking applications for the second year of outdoor equity grants, which support outdoor recreation activities in Maryland’s underserved communities with funding for organizations around the state.



The grants fund projects and programs that increase access to camping, fishing, boating, and other outdoor activities, specifically those that help Marylanders overcome social, geographic, cultural, physical, and economic barriers to the outdoors.

“The positive bond crafted through experiences in nature is the foundation for environmental stewardship,” said DNR Office of Outdoor Recreation Director Sandi Olek. “Through increased experiences outdoors, individuals can contribute to the growing statewide and national outdoor recreation economy.”

Eligible recipients are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, tribal entities, school districts, government agencies, and for-profit organizations with a mission aligned with outdoor equity are encouraged to apply.

Funding is provided by the Great Maryland Outdoors Act of 2022. The program was piloted in 2024 in partnership with Together Outdoors, a private-sector coalition focused on ensuring equity in outdoor recreation. The program distributed $27,000 in grants in its first year. Those grants included funding for camping gear for youth in Baltimore City and Spanish-speaking families, as well as resources for paddling excursions for veterans.

Questions about the program and how to apply can be addressed to outdoorrecreation.dnr@maryland.gov. Applications are accepted through June 30, 2025.