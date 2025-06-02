The FCAA Warns Saskatchewan Residents of Unlicensed Door to Door Sellers Offering Paving Services

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2025

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan (FCAA) has received information about a reported incident in the Rosetown area regarding unlicensed door-to-door sellers offering paving services. Saskatchewan residents are reminded to only deal with door-to-door sellers licensed by the FCAA.

All door-to-door salespeople, also known as direct sellers, are required to be licensed in Saskatchewan pursuant to The Direct Sellers Act and Regulations. They must also adhere to specific contract requirements and cancellation rules. To view a comprehensive list of licensed door-to-door sellers, visit FCAA411

Tips for Consumers Considering Door-to-Door Purchases

If you decide to purchase goods or services from a door-to-door seller, consider the following tips:

Ask to see a copy of their licence and verify their listing on FCAA411

Read the contract carefully, including the fine print.

Ask questions if you do not understand something.

Do not feel pressured to make an immediate purchase.

Keep down payments to a minimum; the higher the amount paid in advance, the greater the risk of loss.

Never hand over a blank cheque.

Avoid paying in cash or agreeing to services without documentation.

Check the seller's rating and customer reviews on the Better Business Bureau directory at https://www.bbb.org/ or call 1-888-352-7601.

Consumer Rights for Door-to-Door Sales

If a salesperson comes to your door, here are some rights you should be aware of:

All contracts must be in writing unless the sale is less than $100.

All direct sales contracts must include a statement of cancellation rights.

You have 10 days to cancel a contract without needing to provide a reason.

If a contract is canceled, the vendor must refund all money received under the contract within 15 days of cancellation.

For questions about door-to-door sellers, please contact the FCAA's Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-877-880-5550 or by email at branch.consumerprotection@gov.sk.ca

For more information about contract rights and cancellation rules, visit: https://fcaa.gov.sk.ca/regulated-businesses-persons/businesses/directdoor-to-door-sellers

