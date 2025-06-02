BC Bird Trail Partners with The Nature Educator to Inspire the Next Generation of Birders

This series is all about showing people that birding is for everyone, whether you’re in your backyard or visiting a new community.” — Rachael Tancock, The Nature Educator.

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The BC Bird Trail, British Columbia's premier guide for birdwatching destinations, is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Vancouver Island-based naturalist and content creator, Rachael Tancock, better known as The Nature Educator.This collaboration marks the launch of an inspiring and educational social media video series designed to make birdwatching more accessible, approachable, and fun for everyone, from lifelong birders to curious newcomers. The first video in the six-part series, "How to Start Birdwatching" is now live on the BC Bird Trail Instagram page. Since its inception in 2020, the BC Bird Trail has been helping connect bird enthusiasts with some of the best birdwatching spots in North America. From lush coastal regions to mountainous interior trails, the BC Bird Trail offers curated, self-guided itineraries that celebrate the province's diverse birdlife and ecosystems.Through this new series of short-form videos, Tancock brings her infectious enthusiasm and educational expertise to highlight everything from birding basics to must-have gear, seasonal tips, and the importance of responsible, low-impact wildlife viewing."This series is all about showing people that birding is for everyone—whether you're in your backyard or visiting a new community," says Rachael Tancock. "It's such a beautiful, grounding way to connect with nature and appreciate the biodiversity around us."This content collaboration is supported by Destination BC and reflects a shared commitment to promoting sustainable travel and outdoor education. Each video encourages exploration, conservation, and a deepened connection to British Columbia's natural beauty.Upcoming topics in the video series include:Bird Identification BasicsBirding Apps & Technology"What's in My Bag" Gear RundownDo's and Don'ts for New BirdersAll videos are filmed on location in British Columbia, showcasing authentic experiences, breathtaking landscapes, and diverse bird species, while staying true to the environmental guidelines of both BC Bird Trail and Destination BC.Follow Along and Get InvolvedBC Bird Trail and The Nature Educator invite the public to follow along on Instagram (@bcbirdtrail) to watch the series unfold and to discover new ways to engage with birdwatching in their local communities and beyond."Birding is inclusive, family-friendly, and free. It's one of the easiest ways to experience the magic of BC's wild spaces," says Kirsten Ovstaas of the BC Bird Trail team.Whether you're exploring the Salish Sea, hiking in the Kootenays, or wandering through Ucluelet's coastal trails, there's a birding adventure waiting for you.About BC Bird Trail:The BC Bird Trail is a collaborative initiative showcasing British Columbia's top birdwatching regions. Partnering with local DMOs and supported by Destination BC, the Trail offers curated itineraries and resources to help birders of all skill levels explore BC's rich avian diversity.About The Nature Educator:Rachael Tancock is a Vancouver Island-based Naturalist, Environmental Educator, and Content Creator whose mission is to inspire curiosity and care for the natural world through accessible, educational storytelling.

