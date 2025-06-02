Animal Feed Additives Market Size Valuation to Reach USD 58.42 Billion by 2031, at CAGR of 5.28% | The Insight Partners

The global Animal Feed Additives Market share is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for high-quality meat and rising awareness of animal health. Major types of additives include amino acids, vitamins, enzymes, and antibiotics. Leading players in the market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, DSM Nutritional Products, Alltech Inc.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the animal feed additives market is witnessing significant growth owing to the growing feed production. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The animal feed additives market size is expected to reach US$ 58.42 Billion by 2031 from US$ 40.69 Billion in 2024; it is likely to register a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. The demand for animal feed additives is growing at a high pace with the increasing consumption of meat and related products. Greater activity in livestock production has led to an increased consumption of animal feed for the healthy growth of livestock. These animal feed additives include vitamins, enzymes, and prebiotics. The market is characterized by the presence of a large number of participants, resulting in a highly fragmented market. The leading market players are focused on expanding their business in international and domestic markets for further market penetration. Growing Feed Production: Livestock plays a significant role in the global food supply. Therefore, animal feed becomes an increasingly critical component in the integrated food chain. As per the data published by the International Assessment of Agricultural Knowledge, Science and Technology for Development (IAASTD), meat production has nearly doubled in the past 50 years across the world. The data also states that the rise in meat production is expected to continue in the coming years as the urban middle-class population grows rapidly. The population in developing countries prefers protein-rich foods, which increases the demand for non-vegetarian meals. Also, milk production is increasing owing to the growing production of milk-based food products and the rising population across the world. Numerous organic product regulations mandate meat or milk ingredients sourced from livestock that are fed organic food. The overexploitation of grasslands for feeding animals is recognized as a serious issue. The production capacity of free grasslands cannot be increased. As a result, the exploitation hinders the natural biodiversity of the land. Animal feed is generally fortified or enhanced with feed additives to enhance the quality and performance of the feed. The addition of feed additives is particularly important in specially formulated diets where rapid ingestion is highly desirable. A few additives, such as vitamins and amino acids and their metabolites, are essential regulators of metabolic activities in animals for resistance to environmental stressors, reproduction, larval metamorphosis, behavior, immunity, growth, maintenance, nutrient utilization, and feed intake. The various benefits of additives have resulted in their growing utilization to target specific health conditions. Therefore, the increasing use of additives in animal feed fuels the demand for the animal feed additives market. Feed Fortification: Animal feed products are fortified with vitamins, minerals, phosphorous, and calcium. Feed fortification helps increase the strength of bones and decrease the mortality of animals. Feed fortification is beneficial in treating bone fractures with the help of boron additives. Probiotics fortification has evidently helped in increasing animal immunity and improving performance. The animal feed is fortified to reduce crude proteins, such as soybean, and contains synthetic amino acids. The addition of amino acids boosts metabolism and makes the feed highly nutritious. Moreover, the feed conversion rate is significantly increased with the use of additives, which is helpful in the optimization of production cost. Additionally, the innovative additives obtained from waste products of food processing plants or derived from particular species of microalgae help livestock producers maintain the health of livestock by building immunity. Antibiotics, acidifiers, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, binders, enzymes, etc. are the most popular additives used for feed fortification. The growing demand for these additives due to the health benefits associated with each additive is expected to drive the growth of the animal feed additives market during the forecast period. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. The North America region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on category, the animal feed additives market is segmented into amino acids, vitamins, carotenoids, enzymes, prebiotics and probiotics, minerals, acidifiers, lipids, and others. The amino acid segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of application, the market is categorized into poultry, ruminants, swine, acquaculture, and others. The poultry segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The animal feed additives market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the animal feed additives market are Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc, Alltech, Land O'Lakes Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Dupont DE Nemours Inc, Nutreco NV, NOVOZYMES AS, and Kemin Industries Inc.

Trending Topics: Natural & Organic Additives, Antibiotic Alternatives, Gut Health Optimization, Sustainable and Circular Practices, Regulatory Compliance and Market Access, and Methane Emission Reduction.

Global Headlines on Animal Feed Additives

Evonik launched an updated Biolys product for animal feeds. The new Biolys provides a higher concentration of L-lysine Lysine source with the lowest carbon footprint available on the feed additives market.

UK-based animal nutrition company Volac introduced its new website, focusing on the company’s feed additives division and its range of products designed for the sustainability of livestock production.

Kemin Industries launches an advanced feed acidifier for US swine health.

Phibro Animal Health acquired Zoetis’ medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio, certain water-soluble products, and related assets for US$ 350 million.

Conclusion

The rising production and consumption of animal feed among livestock farms are proliferating the growth of the animal feed additives market. The rising government initiatives and funding to prevent animal stock from decreasing are driving the market growth. Thus, the regional government initiatives and mass production of animal stock, coupled with the growing adoption of animal feed with a required supplement in animal diet, are driving the growth of the animal feed additives market.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including animal feed additives providers and animal feed additives manufacturers—with valuable insights into navigating this evolving market landscape and unlocking new opportunities.

