New Strategic Marketing Guide Helps Higher Education Continuing Ed. Programs Boost Awareness, Enrollment, and Revenue

Robert Foney, Fractional CMO, Releases eBook to Help CEWD Boost Brand Awareness, Grow Enrollment, Increase Workforce Dev. Training, and Drive Revenue Growth

Many colleges and universities aren’t marketing their CEWD programs with the proper strategy, leadership, or marketing support to seize the potentially substantial revenue being left on the table.” — Robert Foney, Fractional CMO

LANCASTER, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With traditional undergraduate enrollment declining, the validity of a four-year degree under public scrutiny, and adult learners seeking more flexible, short-term, career-relevant education alternatives, Continuing Education and Workforce Development (CEWD) programs at colleges and universities have never been more essential—or more overlooked. In response, Fractional CMO Robert Foney released a powerful, new 56-page eBook entitled Continuing Education & Workforce Development Marketing Strategies to help college and university CEWD leaders boost brand awareness, grow adult learner enrollment, increase workforce development training opportunities, improve community relations and outreach, and drive CEWD revenue growth. The book is available at www.rfoneyfcmo.com/cewd-book.

“Due to many current factors, higher education institutions have never been in a better pole position to leverage their CEWD programs,” said Mr. Foney. “They are sitting on potential goldmines, but many colleges and universities aren’t marketing their CEWD programs with the proper strategy, leadership, or marketing support to seize upon the potentially substantial revenue that’s being left on the table. This ebook is a strategic blueprint and idea guide to help them change that.”

With over 20 years of CMO experience, Mr. Foney provides fractional chief marketing officer services to executives in higher education, founders of early-stage startups, and CEOs of independent broker-dealers. As a fractional CMO, he delivers executive-level marketing leadership, strategy, and execution to organizations without the overhead and expense of a full-time CMO hire.

The book is designed for college and university presidents, chancellors, CEWD directors, and higher-education marketing professionals seeking to improve their marketing ROI and turn their CEWD programs into high-performing, revenue-generating, growth engines. It offers actionable marketing and branding strategies, campaign frameworks, and ready-to-use tools designed to help CEWD programs at colleges and universities build brand awareness, grow enrollment, strengthen business partnerships, increase workforce development training opportunities, improve community outreach and relationships, and increase revenue through proper, strategic marketing.



Inside the eBook:

• CEWD marketing funnels tailored to adult learners and business owners

• Visual models, including a CEWD Brand Pillar Framework

• Practical guidance on CEWD messaging, brand building, and campaign planning

• Bonus resources, including a 30-day enrollment guide, persona template guide, PR media kit content listing, internal marketing audit checklist, and more



The eBook is available for download at www.rfoneyfcmo.com, on Gumroad, and Amazon Kindle.

About the Author

Mr. Foney is a solo Fractional Chief Marketing Officer with more than 20 years of C-suite marketing experience across startups, financial services, healthcare, technology, AI, and higher education. As a fractional CMO, Mr. Foney works with founders, CEOs, and higher-education institutional leaders who are ready to transform marketing into a true growth driver, solve their most pressing business challenges, and achieve their organizational goals through smart marketing.

His approach is strategic, collaborative, and results-driven, bringing executive-level thinking to organizations that need experienced marketing leadership. Whether you're leading a university continuing education and workforce development program, launching an early-stage startup, or scaling an independent broker/dealer firm, the mission for Mr. Foney is the same: to ensure marketing delivers measurable impact, aligns with organizational priorities, and supports sustainable growth.

