Free Fishing Day events planned in Salmon and Challis

Fishing equipment will be available for use and experts will be on hand to help novice anglers learn the ins and outs of fishing at two area locations. Registration at these events runs from 8:30 to 11:45, and anglers must be present to collect prizes starting at noon.

Salmon - Kid’s Fishing Derby at Kid’s Creek Pond. Prizes for the biggest fish caught in four separate age categories will be awarded at noon. Several local businesses and individuals have generously donated prizes. Derby sponsors include Idaho Fish and Game and the Salmon-Challis National Forest. For more information, contact Brett Kelly at 208-756-2271.

Challis - Kids Fishing Derby at Blue Mountain Kid’s Pond. Prizes for the biggest fish caught in four separate age categories will be awarded at noon. Sponsors include several Challis-area merchants and Challis Community Trails Alliance. For more information, contact David at challismtb@gmail.com or visit www.cctrailalliance.wordpress.com

Both events are free and are designed for youth 16 years old and younger. Since fishing equipment is limited, children are encouraged to bring their own rod and reel if possible. Bait will be provided.