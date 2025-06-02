Money Management International Wins 2025 Communicator Award, Honorable Mention in PRWeek Purpose Awards

Honors recognize MMI’s creativity in furthering authentic purpose and creating meaningful impact while delivering effective and innovative communications

STAFFORD, Texas, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Money Management International (MMI) is proud to announce that its MMI Peer Advocate Program has won an Award of Distinction as a public relations campaign in the 2025 Communicator Awards. It has also received an honorable mention for Best Public Awareness in the 2025 PRWeek Purpose Awards. These recognitions highlight the program’s powerful impact in raising awareness about the real-life challenges and triumphs of individuals navigating financial hardship and recovery.

Launched in 2021 to highlight debt stigma and nonprofit debt relief solutions, the program leverages the lived experience of Americans who have overcome seemingly insurmountable debt. The program enables MMI clients to share their stories through local and national media platforms. In 2024 alone, the program helped MMI earn more than 130 million broadcast media impressions, shining a spotlight on the realities of financial stress and the hope that comes from nonprofit debt management support and empowerment.

These latest recognitions follow a growing list of honors for the MMI Peer Advocate Program. In 2024, the program earned silver in The Anthem Awards, celebrating purpose-driven work around the world. It was also recognized with an honorable mention in the 2023 PRNEWS Digital Awards, highlighting its innovative approach as a brand ambassador program.

“We’re incredibly proud of our team, including nearly 500 MMI Peer Advocates across the country who make this program so powerful,” said Thomas Nitzsche, Vice President of Public Relations at MMI. “Our advocates’ courage and authenticity have helped millions better understand the human side of financial instability. The recognition from the Communicator Awards and Purpose Awards reaffirms the importance of this work in driving real change.”

For more information about the MMI Peer Advocate Program and to hear stories of financial transformation, visit MMI’s YouTube channel and 2024 Annual Report.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

Media Contact:

Thomas Nitzsche

404.490.2227

Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Jackie Callaway

Media Relations

813.610.8241

Jackie.Callaway@MoneyManagement.org

Thomas Nitzsche Money Management International 404.490.2227 Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org Jackie Callaway Money Management International 813.610.8241 Jackie.Callaway@MoneyManagement.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.