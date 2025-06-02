If you are a Long-Term Shareholder of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); Maison Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS); Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH); or West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), Contact Grabar Law Office Today

PHILADELPHIA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

If you have held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shares since prior to November 10, 2023, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether officers and directors of DoubleVerify breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.



Why? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify, via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

What You Can Do Now: Current DoubleVerify shareholders who have held DoubleVerify shares since prior to November 10, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) as an underlying securities fraud class action has survived a motion to dismiss the complaint.

If you are a current Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shareholder who purchased Maison shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of money back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call us at 267-507-6085

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that in Maison Solutions Inc.’s (NASDAQ: MSS) IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period (October 5, 2023 through December 15, 2023), Maison, through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, including failing to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s vendor XHJC Holdings Inc., is a related party; (2) that the Company’s CEO and related entities were alleged to have used supermarkets as a front to defraud the EB-5 visa program; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 31, 2025, material portions of the underlying securities fraud complaint survived a motion to dismiss.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MSS) shares on or near its October 5, 2023 IPO and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/maison-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085. You may be able to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $MSS #MaisonSolutions

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) shares since prior to October 22, 2024, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/manh-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



Why? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), through certain of its officers, provided investors with material information concerning Manhattan Associates’ expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. These statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to forecast guidance despite macroeconomic fluctuations, the growth potential of their professional services offerings, and the ability for their cloud revenue to drive revenue for its professional services.



The underlying complaint alleges that Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Manhattan Associates’ forecasting ability for its professional services; notably, the Company was either not truly equipped to deliver “responsible targets” for growth or, otherwise, Manhattan Associates’ services were not equipped to achieve such targets. Finally, the Complaint alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Manhattan Associates’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

What You Can Do Now: Current Manhattan Associates shareholders who have held Manhattan Associates shares since prior to October 22, 2024, are encourage to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/manh-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you are a long-term West shareholder who has held West shares since before February 16, 2023, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/west-shareholder-investigation/, or contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or 267-507-6048 to learn more.

Why? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that West, via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) while claiming strong visibility into customer demand and attributing headwinds to temporary COVID-related product destocking, West was in fact experiencing significant and ongoing destocking across its high-margin High-Value Products portfolio; (b) West’s SmartDose device, which was purportedly positioned as a high-margin growth product, was highly dilutive to the Company’s profit margins due to operational inefficiencies; (c) these margin pressures created the risk of costly restructuring activities, including the Company’s exit from continuous glucose monitoring contracts with long-standing customers; and (d) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

As alleged in the underlying class action complaint, the truth about the fraud was revealed with a series of disclosures culminating on February 13, 2025, when West issued extremely weak 2025 revenue and earnings forecasts. West attributed the disappointing guidance in part to contract manufacturing headwinds, including the loss of two major continuing glucose monitoring customers that had begun transitioning to in-house manufacturing of next-generation devices after West “made the decision to not participate going forward as our financial thresholds cannot be achieved.” West also revealed that its SmartDose wearable injector devices would be “margin-dilutive” in 2025 and that it would be “taking steps to improve [its SmartDose] economics, and all options are on the table.” On this news, West’s stock dropped 38 percent.

What You Can Do Now: Current West shareholders who have continuously held West stock since prior to February 16, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them. If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/west-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. #WestPharmaceutical #WST

