Bay Club Continues Investment Sprint With the Acquisition of 425 Fitness

SAN FRANCISCO, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company (“Bay Club”) today announces the acquisition of 425 Fitness , a highly regarded group of fitness clubs in the greater Seattle area with three locations in Bothell, Redmond, and Issaquah. The acquisition strengthens the Bay Club presence in Seattle and furthers its commitment to building vibrant, local communities throughout the Pacific Northwest, with its innovative Campus model centered on sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences.

The addition of three 425 Fitness locations is a strategic step in Bay Club’s mission to create regional Campuses that meet every need of the modern active lifestyle. Each Campus is designed to integrate exceptional amenities under a flexible Shared Membership model that allows people to add whoever they choose—whether that’s neighbors, coworkers, friends, or family. This approach continues to differentiate Bay Club’s ability to foster meaningful connection through curated experiences that help members live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Founded in 1988, 425 Fitness brings more than 35 years of community-focused wellness to the Bay Club family. Each location features expansive fitness floors, studios, recovery zones with Theragun and Hydromassage, saunas, saltwater pools, hot yoga, and youth programming—all closely aligned with Bay Club’s commitment to premium amenities and its active lifestyle ethos.

“Our expansion into Seattle’s Eastside suburbs is a natural evolution of our Campus strategy in the region,” said Victor Woo, Executive Vice President of New Business Development at Bay Club. “The 425 Fitness properties enhance our offerings with additional fitness amenities that complement the sports and outdoor recreation focus of our PRO Clubs and Harbor Square Athletic Club, creating a well-rounded Campus where people thrive through movement, connection, and play.”

With the addition of three new clubs in the greater Seattle area, Bay Club will formally segment its Pacific Northwest presence into two distinct Campuses. The newly designated Washington Campus will include PRO Club Bellevue, PRO Club Seattle, and Harbor Square Athletic Club in Edmonds along with the three new 425 Fitness locations. The Oregon Campus, anchored by Bay Club Portland, will be a continued focus for expansion.

“As we grow across our five geographic zones, our vision remains consistent: to create connected ecosystems that elevate the way people live,” Woo said. “Whether members are working out, spending time with family, or building new friendships, Bay Club offers a place for all of it. We look forward to building out our Campuses within all of our regions moving forward.”

For more information about The Bay Club Company and its continued growth, visit www.bayclubs.com .

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to the Pacific Northwest, The Bay Club Company is a leader in the sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle space experiences across the West Coast.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that "family" encompasses diverse connections beyond traditional boundaries. Members curate memberships that reflect their unique networks of friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members, creating a vibrant and inclusive community designed for their life.

From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club invites members to embrace an active lifestyle. As Bay Club continues to evolve, it remains committed to fostering communities of well-being, connection, and transformation across their portfolio.

For additional information on The Bay Club Company and its legacy, please visit www.bayclubs.com .

Media Contact:

Marissa Lucas

marissa.lucas@bayclubs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6058c3f6-fd3c-4273-939f-6787d1ca87d8

Bay Club Expands Seattle Presence With Acquisition of 425 Fitness The strategic addition of three 425 Fitness locations in Seattle strengthens the Bay Club campus in Seattle and solidifies its commitment to developing geographical areas connected through sports, outdoor recreation, and active lifestyle experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.