Interventional Pulmonology Device Market Valued at $6.2B in 2024, Forecast to Exceed $10B by 2034 | Exactitude Consultancy

Interventional Pulmonology Device Market Report (2025–2034)

The global interventional pulmonology device market is projected to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed USD 10 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6.3%. The market's expansion is primarily driven by:

The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

A growing geriatric population

Technological advancements in minimally invasive pulmonary procedures

Key Market Drivers (Detailed)

Rising Incidence of Respiratory Conditions Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) affects over 390 million people globally, with high prevalence in aging and smoking populations.

affects over 390 million people globally, with high prevalence in aging and smoking populations. Asthma cases are steadily rising, especially among children and in urban settings due to pollution.

cases are steadily rising, especially among children and in urban settings due to pollution. Lung cancer, often diagnosed late, requires advanced bronchoscopic biopsies—driving demand for diagnostic tools and navigation systems. Aging Population As global life expectancy increases, so does the aging population (65+), who are more susceptible to respiratory diseases due to declining lung function.

Geriatric patients require minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic options, such as robotic-assisted bronchoscopy and cryotherapy tools. Innovation in Bronchoscopic Technologies Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy (e.g., Ion by Intuitive Surgical) allows for precise navigation into peripheral lung lesions.

(e.g., Ion by Intuitive Surgical) allows for precise navigation into peripheral lung lesions. AI-powered imaging systems help detect lesions, assist in real-time decision-making, and reduce false negatives.

help detect lesions, assist in real-time decision-making, and reduce false negatives. Integration with 3D imaging and electromagnetic navigation improves procedural success rates. Favorable Regulatory Trends Agencies like the FDA and EMA are expediting approvals for innovative minimally invasive devices.

are expediting approvals for innovative minimally invasive devices. Coverage expansion by insurance companies for bronchial thermoplasty and navigational bronchoscopy is encouraging adoption.

by insurance companies for bronchial thermoplasty and navigational bronchoscopy is encouraging adoption. Increased government grants and public-private partnerships supporting lung cancer screening programs.

Market Challenges (Detailed)

High Procedure Costs Advanced equipment like robotic bronchoscopes and navigation systems cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Limited adoption in developing nations and smaller hospitals due to high capital and maintenance costs. Reimbursement Complexities Variability in insurance coverage across countries creates uncertainty for providers and patients.

across countries creates uncertainty for providers and patients. Some emerging procedures lack proper coding or are not included in standard coverage schemes, hampering widespread use. Regulatory Hurdles Interventional pulmonology devices often face long and expensive clinical trial requirements , particularly for Class III devices.

, particularly for Class III devices. Cross-border regulatory harmonization remains a challenge for manufacturers expanding globally. Supply Chain Disruptions The COVID-19 pandemic revealed fragility in global supply chains—impacting availability of scopes, catheters, and components.

Ongoing geopolitical tensions, raw material shortages, and dependency on single-source suppliers remain key risks.

Growth Opportunities (Detailed)

AI & Smart Bronchoscopy Devices Companies are integrating machine learning algorithms to analyze real-time bronchoscopic video for better diagnosis.

to analyze real-time bronchoscopic video for better diagnosis. Smart catheters and scopes now include sensors that provide feedback on tissue interaction, force, and navigation. Expanding Use Cases Beyond cancer, bronchoscopic tools are being used for: Infectious disease diagnostics (e.g., TB, fungal infections). Sleep apnea treatment via upper airway stimulation. Interstitial lung disease biopsy with minimal trauma.

Growing interest in therapeutic applications like localized drug delivery and stent placement. Surging Healthcare Investments Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at CAGR ~8% , driven by: Increasing government health budgets (India, China). Rapid expansion of private hospitals. Rising awareness about early lung disease detection.

, driven by: Strategic Collaborations Partnerships between device manufacturers and tech firms (e.g., AI developers, imaging companies).

(e.g., AI developers, imaging companies). Licensing deals and co-development agreements enhancing R&D capabilities .

. Collaborations with academic institutions accelerating innovation in diagnostics and surgical training tools.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The interventional pulmonology devices market is segmented into bronchoscopes, biopsy forceps, endobronchial valves, bronchial dilators, stents, and other devices. Bronchoscopes hold the largest market share, estimated at around 30%, driven by the growing adoption of robotic-assisted systems that allow for enhanced precision, especially in lung cancer diagnostics and treatment. Biopsy forceps account for about 10% of the market, supported by advances that increase tissue sampling accuracy for early cancer detection. Endobronchial valves, making up 15% of the market, are vital for lung volume reduction procedures in COPD patients. Bronchial dilators (20% share) are in high demand due to their role in airway stenosis management. Stents contribute approximately 12% of the market, with innovations such as self-expanding and drug-eluting designs driving their growth. The remaining 13% includes various specialized tools like navigational aids, cryoprobes, and catheters, used in advanced diagnostic and therapeutic interventions.

Product Type Estimated Share (%) Key Trends Bronchoscopes 30% Increasing adoption of robotic systems Biopsy Forceps 10% Enhanced precision in lung cancer diagnostics Endobronchial Valves 15% Key in lung volume reduction procedures Bronchial Dilators 20% Demand driven by airway management needs Stents 12% Innovations in self-expanding and drug-eluting designs Other Devices 13% Includes navigational aids and catheters

By Application

In terms of application, oncology represents the largest segment, accounting for around 45% of the market. This dominance is attributed to the rising global burden of lung cancer and the increasing use of bronchoscopy for early detection, biopsy, and treatment. Respiratory diseases, including COPD and asthma, follow with a 30% share, fueled by aging populations and increasing environmental risk factors. Infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis and pneumonia, make up 15% of the market, with flexible bronchoscopy playing a central role in accurate diagnosis and treatment. Sleep apnea, with a 10% share, is an emerging application area benefiting from growing awareness, diagnostics, and minimally invasive interventional therapies such as airway stimulation and dilation.

Application Share (%) Notes Oncology 45% Lung cancer diagnostics and treatment Respiratory Diseases 30% Includes COPD, asthma Infectious Diseases 15% TB, pneumonia diagnostics Sleep Apnea 10% Growing with increasing diagnosis rates

By End User

Hospitals dominate the end user segment, accounting for approximately 60% of all procedures, owing to their comprehensive infrastructure, skilled personnel, and capacity for high procedure volumes. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) follow with a 20% share, driven by the rising demand for outpatient bronchoscopy and cost-effective care settings. Specialty clinics, comprising around 10%, cater to respiratory and oncology-specific needs with dedicated technologies and expertise. Research institutions, although a smaller segment at 5%, play a crucial role in clinical trials, device development, and the early adoption of cutting-edge bronchoscopy technologies.

End User Share (%) Hospitals 60% Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) 20% Specialty Clinics 10% Research Institutions 5%

By Procedure Type

Based on procedure type, diagnostic procedures lead the market with a 40% share, supported by the increasing need for accurate detection of lung cancer, infections, and airway obstructions through advanced biopsy and imaging-guided tools. Therapeutic procedures hold a 35% share and include treatments such as stenting, cryotherapy, and laser ablation to manage airway tumors or strictures. Surgical procedures account for 25% of the market and are expanding in scope with the introduction of robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, allowing safer and more precise access to peripheral lung lesions.

Procedure Type Share (%) Diagnostic 40% Therapeutic 35% Surgical 25%

By Technology

Technologically, flexible bronchoscopy remains the most widely used approach, preferred for its versatility in both diagnostic and therapeutic settings. Rigid bronchoscopy, although more invasive, is crucial in complex therapeutic interventions such as tumor debulking and managing significant airway obstructions. Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy is the fastest-growing technological segment, offering unparalleled precision in navigating to small or hard-to-reach pulmonary nodules. This innovation is particularly valuable in early-stage cancer diagnosis and is gaining traction among leading hospitals and specialty centers.

Flexible Bronchoscopy

Rigid Bronchoscopy

Robotic-Assisted Bronchoscopy

By Distribution Channel

The market is distributed through two main channels: direct sales and distributors. Direct sales dominate in large hospitals and integrated health systems, where bulk procurement and customized service agreements are common. Distributors play a critical role in reaching smaller clinics, ASCs, and healthcare providers in emerging markets, helping to bridge supply gaps and expand product accessibility across regions with limited direct manufacturer presence.

Direct Sales

Distributors

By Region

Regionally, North America holds the largest share of the interventional pulmonology devices market—approximately 45%—fueled by a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of respiratory conditions, and early adoption of advanced technologies such as robotic bronchoscopy. Europe follows with significant market presence due to strong healthcare systems and a growing preference for minimally invasive pulmonary interventions. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing, with an estimated CAGR of 8%, driven by rapid urbanization, rising healthcare investments, and increasing incidence of respiratory diseases. Latin America is witnessing steady growth as awareness programs and public health initiatives improve access to care. Meanwhile, the Middle East & Africa region is emerging as a promising market, with expanding healthcare services and a rising burden of respiratory infections contributing to increased demand for interventional pulmonology solutions.

Region Key Highlights North America 45% of market share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure Europe Strong focus on minimally invasive solutions Asia-Pacific Fastest growth due to healthcare reforms and investment Latin America Gradual adoption, driven by public health campaigns Middle East & Africa Emerging opportunities amid rising respiratory disease burden

Key Players

· Medtronic plc

· Boston Scientific Corporation

· Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

· Olympus Corporation

· Siemens Healthineers AG

· AngioDynamics Inc.

· Teleflex Incorporated

· Cook Medical LLC

· ConMed Corporation

· Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

· C.R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

· Neuwave Medical (Johnson & Johnson subsidiary)

· Hologic, Inc.

· Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd.

· Lumenis Ltd.

· Smiths Medical (ICU Medical)

· FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

· KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

· Broncus Medical, Inc.

· Veran Medical Technologies

Recent Developments:

· Medtronic: In December 2023, Medtronic announced a collaboration with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals to integrate artificial intelligence into endoscopic procedures. This partnership aims to enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes in interventional pulmonology.

· Boston Scientific Corporation: In November 2023, Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of Relievant Medsystems, Inc., expanding its portfolio in interventional pain management solutions. This acquisition adds the Intracept® system, a minimally invasive treatment for vertebrogenic pain, to Boston Scientific’s offerings.

· Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon): In June 2023, Ethicon entered a strategic partnership with a technology firm specializing in AI-driven pulmonary diagnostics. This collaboration focuses on developing advanced solutions to improve the accuracy and efficiency of lung disease diagnosis.

· Olympus Corporation: In September 2023, Olympus launched enhancements to its endoscopic imaging systems, incorporating augmented reality features. These advancements aim to improve visualization and precision during interventional pulmonology procedures.

· Teleflex Incorporated: In October 2023, Teleflex received regulatory approval for its innovative bronchial intervention device designed for patients with severe asthma. This approval allows Teleflex to address a significant unmet need in asthma management.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (インターベンショナル肺疾患デバイス市場), Korean (중재적 폐의학 기기 시장), Chinese (介入性肺病学设备市场), French (Marché des dispositifs de pneumologie interventionnelle), German (Markt für interventionelle Pulmonologiegeräte), and Italian (Mercato dei dispositivi di pneumologia interventistica), etc.

