BAY Miner Launches Free Mobile Cloud Mining App for Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin

BAY Miner Empowers Users to Effortlessly Mine Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin on the Go with Its Free Mobile Cloud Mining App—No Equipment Required!

Phoenix, Arizona, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAY Miner, an established cloud mining provider, has released a new mobile application enabling users to mine Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC) for free – eliminating the need for physical mining equipment.

The app, available on Android and iOS, simplifies cryptocurrency mining. Users can monitor real-time hash rates, track daily earnings, and manage mining contracts directly from their smartphones – no technical expertise or hardware investment required.

“Our goal is to democratize crypto mining like mobile banking,” stated a BAY Miner spokesperson. “This solution removes traditional barriers: high setup costs and technical complexity.”







Key Features:

Free $15 Bonus + Daily Login Rewards: New users receive $15 instantly and earn $0.60 daily just for logging in.

Remote Mining Access: Start earning crypto instantly via a simple dashboard – anytime, anywhere.

Enterprise Security: Protected by McAfee® and Cloudflare® for device and connection security.

Flexible Mining Contracts: Options range from low-cost trials to high-yield packages for all budgets.

24/7 Uptime & Global Support: High-availability infrastructure backed by multilingual customer teams.

BTC Mining Packages:



The following chart illustrates the potential rewards you can achieve:



Mining Model Investment Total Returns BTC Mining (Antminer T21) $100 $100 + $8 BTC Mining (Avalon Miner A1326-109T) $600 $600 + $43 BTC Mining (Bitcoin Miner S21 Pro) $3,000 $3,000 + $390 BTC Mining (S21 XP Immersion) $8,000 $8,000 + $3,100 BTC Mining (Avalon Air Cooling 40ft) $30,000 $30,000 + $12,900 BTC Mining (ANTSPACE HW5) $50,000 $50,000 + $36,000









Get Started in 3 Steps:

1. Visit bayminer.com, sign up via email

2 .Select your preferred mining contract

3 .Earn cryptocurrency automatically

Market Outlook:



With industry leaders like Ark Invest's Cathie Wood predicting Bitcoin could exceed $150,000 by 2026, cloud mining is emerging as a key gateway into digital assets. BAY Miner's mobile-first approach provides accessible entry for retail investors worldwide.

About BAY Miner:



Founded in 2017 and headquartered in London, BAY Miner is a regulated cloud mining platform serving over 10 million users across 180+ countries. The company prioritizes transparency, energy efficiency, and accessibility in cryptocurrency mining.

Website: https://bayminer.com

Contact: info@bayminer.com

App Download: https://bayminer.com/xml/index.html#/app



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



