Minister Pieter Groenewald responds to allegations made in media by NCOP member

The Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, wishes to address several media statements released and allegations made by a Member of Parliament in the NCOP from the Democratic Alliance.

Several statements released by the member suggest that the Department of Correctional Services is unable to account for three individuals, with statements inaccurately describing them as "missing" from the Department of Correctional Services.

It is important to note that a preliminary DCS investigation revealed that:

On 18 July 2024, three individuals were lawfully admitted to Pollsmoor Correctional Centre after being transferred by the South African Police Service (SAPS) from the Western Cape High Court.

The three detainees arrived with valid documentation, including SAPS 216 forms and J7 Warrants, citing the next court appearance as 25 July 2024. Their admission followed all legal protocols. They attended court thereafter on three separate dates but none returned.

It is important to emphasise that remand detainees are transported to court by SAPS, and DCS received no court orders (J7 warrants) for continued detention following these appearances. Without these legal documents, DCS could not lawfully detain individuals beyond their scheduled court appearances.

The investigation also found that court order dated 31 July 2024, which would have clarified their sentencing status, was sent to Horizon Child and Youth Centre and not DCS. As a result, DCS did not receive any formal notification of the sentencing decision and continued to treat the individuals as remand detainees.

DCS acted within the legal framework at every stage of these individuals’ detention. Their initial admission, court movements and management were all conducted according to due process and in accordance with the documentation provided at the time.

Two of the three have since been re-admitted to DCS custody on separate charges with valid J7 warrants.

A parliamentary question directed to the DCS regarding this matter should rather be posed to the Horizon Child and Youth Centre, which does not fall under the Department of Correctional Services but the Western Cape Department of Social Development, inquiring about the sentences they serve, the remaining time to serve, and the whereabouts of the third individual.

The Minister strongly denies that he misled Parliament and acknowledges the request to appear before the Select Committee on Security and Justice; however, he emphasises that MEC Jaco Londt should also appear to account for the role of the Provincial Department of Social Development and the ramifications of their omissions.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Euné Oelofsen

Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Correctional Services

Cell: 079 492 5234

E-mail eune.oelofsen@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates