Water and Sanitation on Matjiesfontein Wastewater Treatment Works

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, Sello Seitlholo, commended the efforts by the Department of Water and Sanitation to restore dignified sanitation to the community of Matjiesfontein under Laingsburg Local Municipality in the Western Cape. He handed over a newly completed Matjiesfontein WWTW worth R19 871 997,00, and a newly constructed sewer pumpstation to the municipality.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo was accompanied by the Executive Mayors of Central Karoo District Municipality and Laingsburg Local Municipality, Cllrs Johanna Botha and Amanda Kleinbooi.

The Department, through its Water Services Infrastructure Grant (WSIG), funded the construction of Matjiesfontein WWTW, which relied on a water conservancy tank for many years serviced by Laingsburg Municipality, but the system was no longer feasible to maintain because it was labour-intensive and had constituted high maintenance costs.

The conservancy tank system infrastructure aged over time and deteriorated, posing environmental and public health risks to the community. The system was also unstable and inefficient as it was underperforming and non-compliant in terms of effluent quality.

DWS, together with Laingsburg Municipality as the implementing agent, worked together to construct the new facility that showcases modern engineering and water science. At its core, the Matjiesfontein WWTW has a Modified Ludzack-Ettinger (MLE) Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) system. This cutting-edge treatment technology combines biological nutrient removal with advanced membrane filtration, ensuring highly efficient removal of organic matter, nitrogen, and phosphates from the wastewater.

The WWTW has been designed to treat up to 150 kilolitres per day, with hydraulic and biological components configured to accommodate future growth. This is a significant upgrade from the existing 52.5 kilolitres per day capacity of the aging package plant that it replaces.

The new WWTW capacity reflects the town’s projected growth up to the year 2035 and aligns with national service delivery targets to eliminate unsafe sanitation practices and reduce reliance on labour-intensive conservancy tank systems.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo said the handover of the WWTW marks not just the culmination of a complex engineering project, but the beginning of a new era for Matjiesfontein, one in which public health, environmental stewardship, and sustainable development are strengthened through state-of-the-art water infrastructure.

“With this new facility, the Department of Water and Sanitation is confident that the treated effluent will meet all regulatory standards and this improvement will not only protect public health but will also safeguard our natural watercourses. The Matjiesfontein WWTW is not merely a technical facility, but also a symbol of progress and a model of what can be achieved through strategic collaboration between local government, engineers, and national departments,” said Deputy Minister Seitlholo.

The Executive Mayor of Laingsburg Municipality, Cllr Amanda Kleinbooi, also applauded the collaboration between the national and provincial Department of Water and Sanitation in its persistent work to ensure that the lives of community members of Laingsburg and Matjiesfontein are improved by advanced completed infrastructures. She said the new sewer Laingsburg pumpstation and Matjiesfontein WWTW will restore the dignity of the people.

“It is with great honour to have Deputy Minister in our midst to hand over these state-of-the-art projects to our humble towns. Today marks more than a handover of these projects by the Deputy Minister, but it also symbolises the power of partnerships between local and national governments. It also marks a symbol of dignity being restored to our people we serve. Let us all continue to work together to improve the lives of our people and forge ahead to do more to unlock the full potential of Laingsburg,” said Cllr Kleinbooi.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo also visited the new main sewer pump station in Laingsburg, which replaced ageing old pump stations with no backup generators. The new pumpstation was necessary because of increased demand due to population growth, and will pump treated effluent for irrigation and to the Waste Water Treatment Works in Laingsburg.

Laingsburg WWTW was also upgraded to align with current upgrades in the new pumpstation to ensure improved final effluent quality. The new plant will also boost treatment capacity to 40 litres per second.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo finally had an engagement with community members of Matjiesfontein and urged them to take care of the new infrastructure and protect it from vandalism.

