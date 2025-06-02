Precede Biosciences Presents ASCO 2025 Data Highlighting the Ability of its Liquid Biopsy Platform to Reveal the Biology Underlying Response and Resistance to ADCs and Radiopharmaceuticals

Using just 1mL of plasma, the Precede Bio platform identified key molecular pathways linked to response and resistance in patients with metastatic breast and prostate cancer treated with sacituzumab govitecan and 177Lu-PSMA-617, respectively

BOSTON, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precede Biosciences, a company impacting the development and use of precision medicines with a first-in-class comprehensive epigenomic liquid biopsy platform, today shared the company’s scientific presentations from the American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2025 Annual Meeting taking place from May 30 to June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

“In metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer treated with 177Lu-PSMA-617, comprehensive epigenomic profiling of plasma not only captured PSMA expression, but also revealed that elevated Wnt signaling and reduced immune activity at baseline were associated with inferior outcomes,” said Jacob E. Berchuck, MD, Assistant Professor, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. “These findings highlight the potential of this approach to provide novel insights into molecular correlates of therapeutic response and resistance.”

“Plasma-based comprehensive epigenomic profiling enables high-resolution characterization of tumor-intrinsic transcriptional programs and resistance pathways. In this study, we applied this approach to HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients treated with sacituzumab govitecan with or without pembrolizumab, revealing distinct immune and proliferative pathways associated with therapeutic response,” said Ana C. Garrido-Castro, MD, Medical Oncologist, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School. “These findings could guide future trial designs by informing selection of combination versus monotherapy strategies based on underlying tumor biology.”

“Our ASCO presentations underscore the potential of the Precede Bio platform to decode the transcriptional biology underlying response and resistance to two leading next-generation precision therapies,” said Carl Barrett, Chief Scientific Officer of Precede Bio. “What sets our platform apart is its ability to deliver this level of biological insight through a minimally invasive and highly interpretable approach. We are excited to continue collaborating with drug developers and academic leaders to help guide the development and application of emerging precision medicines—including drug-, radio-, and immune-conjugates.”

Data presented at the ASCO Annual Meeting can be found in the presentations section of the company website and below:

Robust characterization of response & resistance to 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC by plasma-based epigenomic profiling

Cell-free circulating chromatin profiles enable epigenomic characterization of mechanisms of response and resistance to sacituzumab govitecan in breast cancer

