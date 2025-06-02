Dubai, UAE, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotics has entered a new era. ThinkMesh, a decentralized protocol for robotic cognition, is officially launching its first phase of rollout, bringing modular, composable, and economically incentivized intelligence to machines across industries.

ThinkMesh



Developed to solve one of robotics’ most persistent problems: static, non-coordinated intelligence, ThinkMesh allows robots to discover, invoke, and reward intelligent software agents in real time. From industrial welding arms to mobile service bots, machines can now learn from each other, benchmark agent performance, and evolve collaboratively.

“We believe intelligence is not a static software artifact, it’s a network effect,” says Zad Behzadi, founder of ThinkMesh. An executive at SS&C Technologies with extensive experience in enterprise infrastructure and capital markets, Behzadi has brought his systems-first thinking into the world of robotics. “Our goal is to do for machines what TCP/IP did for the internet, create a standard coordination fabric that allows systems to interoperate, specialize, and self-improve.”

What ThinkMesh Solves

Most robotic systems today suffer from siloed control stacks, static behavior trees, and isolated learning loops. As a result, real-world feedback doesn’t translate into intelligence upgrades. ThinkMesh flips that model by introducing:

Persistent Digital Identity for every robot





for every robot Agent Registries to discover and benchmark modular intelligence





to discover and benchmark modular intelligence On-Chain Incentives to reward high-performing developers and validators





to reward high-performing developers and validators Verifiable Feedback Loops to promote real-world evolution over static deployment





ThinkMesh is not a platform. It is protocol-layer infrastructure: extensible, permissionless, and vendor-agnostic.

Early Use Cases

Initial integrations are already underway with simulated warehouse fleets, industrial welding units, and mobile service bots. In one deployment example, robots operating across three manufacturing plants used ThinkMesh to dynamically select optimal welding trajectory agents based on field performance. Quality variance dropped by 40% within 10 days.

Future use cases span construction robotics, autonomous logistics, and machine-to-machine contracting, with ThinkMesh enabling robots to act as independent economic agents that bid, execute, and validate tasks across shared marketplaces.

Tokenized Intelligence and Governance

ThinkMesh introduces a native utility and governance token that underpins its coordination model. Developers, operators, and validators earn rewards based on real-world performance. Reputation scores—based on telemetry, validator review, and cross-deployment benchmarking—determine agent rankings.

Governance is fully on-chain, with proposals managed via token-weighted voting and time-locked execution. Reputation staking, agent slashing, and validator challenges ensure robustness and trust at scale.

The Road Ahead

Over the next 12 to 36 months, ThinkMesh will move from simulation (ROS2, Gazebo) into full-scale physical deployments. The protocol will soon support federated learning, zero-knowledge agent validation, cross-protocol compatibility (ROS, DDS, OPC-UA), and machine-to-machine economic contracting.

“Robotics has been held back by legacy architectures,” adds Behzadi. “We’re not just unlocking cognition, we’re laying the rails for a fully decentralized machine economy.”

Get Involved

Developers, robotics labs, machine builders, and protocol researchers are invited to participate.

ThinkMesh is currently onboarding research and simulation partners for its next protocol sprint.

