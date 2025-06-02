Vantive to Invest More Than $1 Billion in Advancing Kidney Care and Vital Organ Support Through Digitally-Enabled Therapies

Five-year global investment to fuel R&D and manufacturing expansion, supporting development of new technologies and services designed to improve therapy access, care experience and outcomes for patients

Company to outline vision and showcase foundation for accelerated innovation later this week at 62nd ERA Congress in Vienna, Austria

VIENNA, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantive, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, today announced its plan to invest more than US $1 billion over the next five years in expanding research and development as well as production capacity. Building on the company’s foundation, which will be showcased for the first time as a standalone Vantive portfolio at the 62nd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress, this global investment is intended to fuel innovation of digitally-enabled therapies designed to enhance care access, experience and outcomes for patients.

“As we prepare to take part in our first ERA Congress as Vantive, we are proud to unveil this significant investment, which underscores our commitment to shaping the future of kidney care and vital organ support,” said Chris Toth, CEO of Vantive. “Better outcomes are possible when care is more accessible, more intuitive, and more connected to the needs of patients as well as the realities of the modern healthcare ecosystem. That’s why we are focused on transforming where and how therapy is delivered – from life-saving critical care for patients in a hospital, to life-sustaining dialysis for patients at home.”

Accelerating Innovation of Digitally-Enabled Therapies to Meet Patient and Clinician Needs

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is both widespread and expensive, with the annual cost of CKD and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in Europe alone estimated to exceed €140 billion per year.1 As aging populations and rising rates of diabetes and hypertension drive this growing CKD patient population, the pressure on health systems is intensifying. CKD is projected to become the fifth leading cause of death globally by 2040.2 In addition to the increasing burden of chronic kidney disease, there is a pressing need for acute organ support therapy options. For example, as many as 60 percent of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) may have acute kidney injury.3, 4 Time and resources are increasingly stretched, and clinicians urgently need smarter, scalable, and more sustainable care tools that can address more patients, more effectively while keeping pace with clinical complexity.

Vantive’s investment in R&D and manufacturing capacity is intended to accelerate the pace of innovation to help healthcare systems meet this growing demand. Through the development of digitally-enabled dialysis and critical care products and services, Vantive aims to power earlier and better-informed clinical decision-making, minimize disruption of care for patients and clinical teams, shift kidney care management from episodic to proactive, and enhance patient-care team connectivity. The goal is to enable expanded access to more consistent, efficient, personalized care.

Showcasing Foundation for Growth at ERA 2025

As a new standalone company, Vantive is on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities. To showcase this mission at ERA 2025, the company will be highlighting key products, digital solutions, advanced services and clinical studies that underscore Vantive’s commitment to helping healthcare providers make better use of their limited resources while enhancing patients’ freedom of choice and quality of life through equitable access to home-based therapies. These products, digital solutions, services and studies include:

Remote Patient Management : The Sharesource Connectivity Platform is a two-way remote patient management platform that enables patients using at-home automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) to remain connected with their care teams throughout treatment, while allowing healthcare professionals to securely view and act on patients’ data. Since introducing this technology 10 years ago, Sharesource has supported over 100 million home dialysis treatments for patients around the world. For at-home APD patients, use of Sharesource has been associated with improved patient adherence to therapy as well as lower incidence of all-cause mortality, reduced hospitalization rates and reduced drop-out rates. 5 , 6

: The Connectivity Platform is a two-way remote patient management platform that enables patients using at-home automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) to remain connected with their care teams throughout treatment, while allowing healthcare professionals to securely view and act on patients’ data. Since introducing this technology 10 years ago, Sharesource has supported over 100 million home dialysis treatments for patients around the world. For at-home APD patients, use of Sharesource has been associated with improved patient adherence to therapy as well as lower incidence of all-cause mortality, reduced hospitalization rates and reduced drop-out rates. Remote Patient Management Clinical Studies : Vantive will present studies examining the implementation of Sharesource Analytics 1.0 in peritoneal dialysis (PD) services, as well as the impact remote patient management tools can have on a PD care team’s overall efficiency and clinical outcomes.

: Vantive will present studies examining the implementation of Sharesource Analytics 1.0 in peritoneal dialysis (PD) services, as well as the impact remote patient management tools can have on a PD care team’s overall efficiency and clinical outcomes. Digital Health Solutions for ICU Healthcare Practitioners : Vantive’s PrisMax System is the result of 30 years of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) innovation and ICU partnership. PrisMax was developed to address the most pressing challenges of ICU healthcare practitioners in treating critically ill patients. With TrueVue Connect digital health solutions embedded, this technology provides timely data to enable CRRT management and multi-organ support in the acute setting.

: Vantive’s System is the result of 30 years of continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) innovation and ICU partnership. PrisMax was developed to address the most pressing challenges of ICU healthcare practitioners in treating critically ill patients. With Connect digital health solutions embedded, this technology provides timely data to enable CRRT management and multi-organ support in the acute setting. Virtual Reality (VR) Training and Vantive Learning Services : Vantive Learning Services provides on-demand training to support clinicians in using Vantive’s therapies. This includes Vantive’s VR-based educational training, which offers intensive care staff an immersive training in the use of the PrisMax System to treat patients with critical kidney injuries. The VR technology includes a virtual 3D model of the PrisMax System, preventing the need to reduce frontline service to train staff.

Vantive will provide one-on-one product demonstrations, and CEO Chris Toth will provide additional insight into the company’s vision at ERA 2025.

For safe and proper use of devices mentioned herein, please refer to User Manual.

Vantive, PrisMax, Sharesource and TrueVue are trademarks of Vantive Health LLC or its affiliates.

About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive’s people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers’ practices and patients’ lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients— that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. To learn more, visit www.vantive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Contacts

Vantive

Jayson Otke

media@vantive.com

FleishmanHillard

Mark Seymour

+44(0)7765744676

mark.seymour@fleishman.com

1 van Mil D, Pouwels XGLV, Heerspink HJL, Gansevoort RT. Cost-effectiveness of screening for chronic kidney disease: existing evidence and knowledge gaps. Clin Kidney J. 2023;17(1):sfad254.

2 Foreman K.J., et al. Forecasting life expectancy, years of life lost, and all-cause and cause-specific mortality for 250 causes of death: reference and alternative scenarios for 2016–40 for 195 countries and territories. Lancet 2018;392(10159):2052-90.

3 Esposito P, et al. Clin Kidney J 2024;17(8):sfae231.

4 Hoste EAJ, et al. Intensive Care Med 2015; 41:1411–423.

5 Paniagua R, Ramos A, Ávila M, et al. Remote monitoring of automated peritoneal dialysis reduces mortality, adverse events, and hospitalizations: a cluster randomized controlled trial. Nephrol Dial Transplant 2024:gfae188.

6 Todd L, et al. Peritoneal dialysis supplemental telephone support program to reduce 90-day drop out. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2021;32:327-328. Abstract PO0967.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.