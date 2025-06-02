David Turrettini appointed Chief Executive Officer of CAST

Vincent Delaroche elevated to Chairman of the Board, fulfilling corporate succession plan

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAST, the software mapping and intelligence technology leader, today announced the appointment of David Turrettini, who previously held leadership roles at AWS, Hewlett-Packard, and Boston Consulting Group, as Chief Executive Officer. Vincent Delaroche, who founded CAST in a Paris garage and, as CEO, led its expansion to serve clients in more than 60 countries, has been elevated to Chairman of the Board and Product Strategy Committee lead. The changes mark the completion of the succession planning process initiated in 2022 as the company charted out its next decade of growth.

“CAST was born from the recognition that the software running our world is nearly invisible to the people running it,” said Vincent Delaroche, CAST Founder and Chairman of the Board. “CAST illuminated the hidden, inside world of software, enabling companies to understand, improve, and transform it. I have been proud to lead this team as we kept asking the big questions and delivering the intelligence that business and technology leaders need. Our mission continues, and in David we have a leader who shares our values and can help CAST seize the opportunities ahead.”

Prior to joining CAST, David Turrettini has built and scaled new technology businesses. He built AWS’s Migration Acceleration Program, created the Enterprise Applications on AWS and Mainframe Modernization Specialty Sales worldwide teams, and led the North America Private Equity BD team. In each of these roles, David created programmatic approaches that have helped thousands of customers drive digital transformations. Previously, at HP, David introduced and scaled delivery of cloud-based offerings worldwide. At BCG, David defined strategic growth initiatives for technology, health care, and financial services companies across Europe and the US.

David holds an MBA from The Wharton School, and a B.A. in Economics and International Relations from Cornell University.

“Vincent not only built CAST but launched the Software Intelligence category,” said David Turrettini, CEO of CAST. “From financial services to telecoms, manufacturing to defense, millions of lives have been improved because of CAST. Society runs on software, and it runs better because of Vincent’s ideas and the brilliant work of CAST’s team. I am honored to take on this role, and excited to help write the next chapter of this industry.”

Through the analysis of more than 100 billion lines of code, CAST has built an exclusive 25+ year dataset including the formulation of 50,000 relationship heuristics. These heuristics – patterns of how software elements interact inside applications from nearly every industry – enable CAST to deliver vital intelligence to IT leaders and teams to understand, improve, and transform their software. CAST’s technology has evolved to be used by AI platforms, equipping agents with the insights they need to operate on existing codebases with high precision at scale.

CAST’s software mapping and intelligence technology is used by top cloud providers AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud; the world’s leading consultancies and integrators, such as BCG and Accenture; the U.S. military; as well as global enterprises such as Marsh McLennan, Delta Airlines, Liberty Mutual, and Telefonica.

About CAST

Businesses move faster using CAST technology to understand, improve, and transform their software. Through semantic analysis of source code, CAST produces 3D maps and dashboards to navigate inside individual applications and across entire portfolios. This intelligence empowers executives and technology leaders to steer, speed, and report on initiatives such as technical debt, GenAI, modernization, and cloud. As the pioneer of the software intelligence field, CAST is trusted by the world’s leading companies and governments, their consultancies and cloud providers. See it all at castsoftware.com.

For more information, please contact David Rosen at d.rosen@castsoftware.com.

