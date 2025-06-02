Superior Energy Services Announces Appointment Of Neil Fletcher As Senior Vice President Of Business Development

HOUSTON, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Neil Fletcher as Senior Vice President of Business Development. This strategic leadership role underscores the Company’s commitment to an integrated, enterprise-wide approach to growth and customer engagement.

In this newly created position, Mr. Fletcher will be responsible for driving business development and marketing initiatives across all business units. His focus will include expanding customer relationships, identifying new market opportunities, and enhancing cross-selling of both established and emerging products and services. He will report directly to Jim Brown, President and Chief Operating Officer.

“Neil’s demonstrated leadership and strategic vision make him the ideal choice to drive integration and growth across our global operations and lead our business development efforts,” said Jim Brown. “I’m confident that under Neil’s leadership we will unlock new opportunities and deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Mr. Fletcher joined the Company following its acquisition of Rival Downhole Tools, where he served as Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, he held the role of Senior Vice President of Global Operations within the Company’s rentals division, where he successfully led the integration of Rival and Stabil Drill—streamlining operations and aligning strategic goals across the organization.

With more than two decades of experience spanning operations, sales, engineering, and business development throughout the Western Hemisphere, Mr. Fletcher brings a deep understanding of the energy services landscape. He holds an MBA in Global Energy from the University of Houston’s Bauer College of Business and a B.A. in Marketing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

This appointment marks a significant step in the Company’s ongoing transformation, as it continues to align its capabilities with the evolving needs of its global customer base.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior Energy Services operates in approximately 47 countries internationally. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

